The Columbia Utilities Department started Monday to reinstate late charges on overdue utility bills.
Bills issued after Aug. 1 will be subject to the late charges if they are not paid in full and on time. The city began to reassess the charges after lifting its state of emergency order on May 29.
According to city ordinance, a late charge of 3% of the unpaid amount will be added to the next bill.
Late charges will not be assessed if a customer is current on payments required by a settlement agreement, or if service has been disconnected.
Customers will get a past-due notice, as well as a possible disconnection notice if the past-due amount is not paid in full.
Services may be disconnected for nonpayment after the bill is not paid within 30 days. If the account remains disconnected for 30 more days, the city will deactivate the account and send the past-due amount to the city's contracted collection agency.
Late fees had been assessed through July 2016 before being suspended during a period when new billing software was installed. Late fees were reinstated in January 2020 until the following April when they were suspended again during the pandemic.