The city of Columbia expects to reach the 100 participants it needs to provide water samples for lead and copper testing within a few weeks, according to the Utilities Department.

After receiving a notice of violation for failing to submit any samples to the state last year, the city must submit a total of 200 samples this year to return to compliance. It must first collect water samples from 100 sites that are serviced by the city's water lines by June 30 and submit them to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

