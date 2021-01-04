In a little less than a month, Columbia residents will have no choice but to set their trash at the curbside in black bags bearing city logos if they want the city to pick it up. Utilities Director Dave Sorrell briefed the City Council on Monday night about what his staff is doing to prepare customers and themselves for the change.
As part of the “pay as you throw” model, customers beginning Feb. 1 will get 104 city trash bags annually using vouchers the city intends them to receive by Jan. 18. Customers who need more bags during the year will have to buy them for $2 apiece.
People can redeem vouchers at grocery stores and other retailers, but the city wants to avoid an early onslaught on businesses. So it’s planning a drive-thru Jan. 19-23 at Cosmo Park that will allow customers to get their first batch of bags, according to a staff report to the council.
The annual bag allotment from the trash utility is equal to two bags per week, but Sorrell and Third Ward Council member Karl Skala sought to clarify misconceptions they’ve heard about limits on the number of bags any household could place at the curb during any given week or whether they must be filled to capacity.
Sorrell said there is no weekly limit and no rules about how much trash a bag must contain, except that its contents can’t weigh over 50 pounds. Collection crews are equipped with scales so they can weigh bags they suspect might go over the limit.
Skala also argued that the $2 cost for additional bag represents not only the price of the bag itself, but also the expense that comes with disposing of it and its contents.
Fifth Ward Council member Matt Pitzer, acknowledging he’d lost his arguments about trash collection during the council’s budget season in August and September, lamented the environmental impact of the hundreds of thousands of plastic bags that are going to the landfill, especially in a system that encourages people to put plastic bags inside other plastic bags to get rid of them.
Mayor Brian Treece asked Sorrell when curbside recycling might resume. As he’s done before, Sorrell said he simply lacks the staff to restore reliable curbside recycling that he wouldn’t have to suspend day to day or week to week. He said curbside recycling every other week is something the city might be able to pull off, though, and the staff will begin exploring whether it can make that happen.
The suspension of curbside recycling collection has caused drop-off bins around the city to overflow. Starting Monday, Sorrell said, staff are being deployed to those sites to advise customers about breaking down cardboard boxes and materials unsuitable for recycling as a way to save dumpster space.
In other action, the council authorized a $228,000 contract with Bucket Media to create an educational campaign encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. The campaign also will promote other strategies for slowing the spread of the virus.
The council approved the distribution of federal CARES Act funding it received from the Boone County Commission as reimbursement for pandemic-related expenses. Here’s the breakdown:
- Public Health Related expenses: $1.9 million.
- Public safety Employee expenses: $3.1 million.
- Public Entity PPE and Sanitation Funding: $347,775.
- Small Business Recovery Grant Program: $835,000.