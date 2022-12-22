Columbia was feeling the effects of its first winter storm Thursday. Snowfall began mid-morning and wind gusts have risen since then.
An anticipated 2 inches of snow and a windchill of 14 below zero is expected to settle in as the day continues.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Columbia was feeling the effects of its first winter storm Thursday. Snowfall began mid-morning and wind gusts have risen since then.
An anticipated 2 inches of snow and a windchill of 14 below zero is expected to settle in as the day continues.
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert for a storm system stretching from central Missouri to west central Illinois. The alert is in effect for Columbia for the entire day.
Snow is expected to continue until 3 p.m. before tapering at 4 p.m. Wind speeds are likely to stay between 20-35 mph, though stronger gusts are possible, according to the weather service.
Driving conditions were difficult at times because of visibility caused by snowfall and wind.
According to a news release from the city, a crew of 30 snowplow workers began working at 5 a.m. Thursday in hopes of keeping the roads manageable.
Non-essential departments for both the city and county have halted or shifted operations remotely for the day.
First responders including the police and fire departments are still open, functioning as normal and officials are urging residents to use “extreme caution” during the winter storm.
The City Activity and Recreation Center and the Salvation Army Harbor House will provide shelter to those in need of protection from extreme temperatures. Turning Point warming center will be open through the afternoon for those seeking shelter.
Only a few flights out of Columbia Regional Airport had been affected as of 11 a.m. Both a departure and arrival between the Columbia airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport were canceled. A departure from Columbia Regional Airport to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was delayed roughly an hour.
In a news release, the city asks those traveling from or through the airport to check their flight status regularly at the airport's website or through their airline's website.
Rock The Christmas Tree was supposed to take place at Stephens Lake Park but has been moved to Joe Machens Toyota due to the weather. Families were told to pick up gifts at the dealership from 10 a.m. to noon.
The COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic originally scheduled to take place in correlation with Rock The Christmas Tree has been postponed to Dec. 29, still at Stevens Lake Park.
MU announced Wednesday that operations on Thursday and Friday would shift remotely in addition to the MU Health Care clinics closing. However, they will still coordinate virtual appointments.
Mizzou Urgent Care, the Occupational Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Quick Care locations will be open. Additionally, MU Pharmacy locations at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute and the Women’s hospital will remain open, all other University-operated pharmacies will be closed.
Contributing: Charlie Boehme, Grant Green, Stephanie Meininger
Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu