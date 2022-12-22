Columbia was feeling the effects of its first winter storm Thursday. Snowfall began mid-morning and wind gusts have risen since then.

An anticipated 2 inches of snow and a windchill of 14 below zero is expected to settle in as the day continues.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you