Funding for arts organizations is one area that is not facing cuts in the proposed fiscal 2021 budget for the city of Columbia that City Manager John Glascock released in July.
Glascock is calling for an overall cut of 10% in the 2021 budget compared to 2020. Arts funding, however, will remain stable at $100,000.
The Commission on Cultural Affairs has released its arts contract recommendations.
Elise Buchheit, a program specialist at the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, said art groups have faced a significant loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Funding the arts right now is more important than ever, as many in our community are facing stress, health issues, isolation and financial worries," Buchheit said.
She said the $100,000 budget for art programs "has been consistent for years."
Ellen Ripetto, chair of the Commission on Cultural Affairs, said in a letter to the mayor and City Council that Columbia's funding for the arts has created "a strong cultural environment." She went on to say the revenue arts organizations bring to Columbia makes the arts "a sound investment."
Buchheit said "the arts contribute to the local economy through jobs, tourism spending, and local sales tax revenue." In 2007, the city of Columbia was named Missouri's first "Creative City" due to the economic impact the arts community has had on the city.
The Commission on Cultural Affairs estimates more than 250,000 citizens and visitors will participate in city-funded arts events this year, according to Ripetto's letter.
There were 26 applicants for arts funding for fiscal 2021. Two groups that received money last year did not reapply.
Buchheit noted the arts money is distributed through contracts, not grants, so the groups that receive it have to submit detailed plans for how they'll use it. Organizations that expect to receive money are adjusting their programs based on social distancing guidelines.
Wontanara, a group that focuses on the performing arts of Africa and African diaspora, will get $2,573 if the City Council follows through on the commission's recommendations. Julie Staveley-Ocarroll, president of the Wontanara Board of Directors, said the group plans to move its dance and percussion events outside and has pushed them back to May 2021 instead of October.
Several groups are recommended to receive the maximum $7,500 in funding. Those include the True/False Film Fest, the MU Concert Series and the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series.
Josh Chittum, assistant director of the jazz series, said its Murray's concert series has been submitted to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services for review.
"We're living the upside down world, but the (Office of Cultural Affairs) is doing a great job of bolstering the arts world here in Columbia," Chittum said. "Arts can provide great catharsis and relief, and I don't know anyone who is not anxious right now."