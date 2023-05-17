The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility said Wednesday it is cancelling the household hazardous waste drop-off event scheduled for June 3. 

The event was canceled to concentrate staff on residential collection following the Memorial Day holiday, according to a news release. 

