The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility said Wednesday it is cancelling the household hazardous waste drop-off event scheduled for June 3.
The event was canceled to concentrate staff on residential collection following the Memorial Day holiday, according to a news release.
The household hazardous waste collection on Friday and June 17 will remain as scheduled.
The city does not collect hazardous materials curbside. Residents can dispose hazardous waste at the city's Household Hazardous Waste Collection facility, 1313 Lakeview Ave., with no cost during a scheduled event.
Outside of the events mentioned above, hazardous material collection is open from 8 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays each month from April to November.
Residential curbside recycling and trash will not be collected on Memorial Day and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Residents can download the COMO recycle and trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications.