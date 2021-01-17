Columbia will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a virtual celebration that will feature local fourth through eighth grader's reflections on diversity, the announcement of the city's Diversity Award winners and a panel of local leaders.
According to a Thursday release, the 28th annual celebration will consist of a series of videos and resources that will be made available on its website starting Monday.
The theme for this year's celebration is "Where We Stand," and comes from King's quote, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
The website will also provide a discussion guide and encourages attendees to use it as a jumping-off point for conversations around diversity and inclusion.