Boone County’s proposed rules governing wind farms are so restrictive they would ban them from the county, Columbia’s Climate and Environment Commission said in a draft letter critiquing the regulations.
“We think the amount of space they are requiring for the primary district combined with the setbacks, as well as the very extensive application process is just going to make it very unattractive to wind developers in Boone County,” said Carolyn Amparan, the chair of the city’s Climate and Environment Commission.
Amparan was the author of the letter. She received input from attorney James Owens, the executive director of Renew Missouri, a group advocating for the advancement of renewable energy across the state of Missouri. Amparan criticized the county’s proposed rules as red tape. She took issue with the large amount of land that is the minimum requirement for commercial wind districts.
The commission met Tuesday night to discuss its response to the rules proposed by the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission. The extensive regulations outline the requirements landowners would need to meet to establish wind energy conversion overlay districts and conditional use permits to have wind turbines erected on their property.
Commission members were all in agreement with the issues that were raised in the letter. The only problem that members said needed to be fixed was with the wording and the tone of the letter. Commission member Leanne Tippett Mosby praised Amparan for her work in writing the letter, but found a few spots that sounded “accusatory,” and advised that it should sound more “bureaucratic.”
Here is a presentation the Boone County Department of Resource Management created to explain its proposed zoning regulations for wind farms.
The proposed regulations come in response to plans by wind energy company RWE to establish a wind farm in the northwestern part of the county and in neighboring Howard County, which has no zoning regulations. The county‘s Planning and Zoning Commission has held two public hearings on the proposal, and a third is scheduled for Thursday evening in Ashland.
The Climate and Environment Commission notes in its draft letter that Columbia’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan calls for reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions 100% by 2060 and achieving 100% clean, renewable energy for electricity generation by 2035.
“Therefore, the CEC strongly supports the development of wind energy generation sites in Missouri, including Boone County when natural wind resources, technology, and the balance between human needs and wildlife protection make these sites viable,” the letter says. “There is a market for wind energy within Boone County. Let’s keep our dollars in Boone County when we can.”
The 12-page letter offers detailed responses to several aspects of the county’s proposed rules that the Climate and Environment Commission believes are problematic.
“We hope that they will make the regulations more favorable to wind energy being sited in Boone County where it’s appropriate,” Amparan said about what she wants to come of the letter.
The commission believes the county’s intention to require landowners rather than wind farm companies to submit applications for overlay districts is burdensome and that applications for conditional use permits should be allowed for more than two to six turbines at a time.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Amparan moved to add in the letter that by requiring only landowners to submit applications also cuts out the wind farm companies from the legal process which puts them at risk of not being able to protect their own interests.
“I found it puzzling that it even started out putting this burden on landowners,” said commission member Linda Godwin who viewed it as almost a deliberate move by the county to put more work on the landowners‘ side instead of the wind farm companies. Amparan and members agreed.
The draft letter also said requiring primary wind farm districts to be no smaller than 640 acres, as proposed by the county, assumes that only large wind farm operations are in the works, when Boone County might be better suited to smaller wind farms of six turbines or less.
The letter goes on to question the proposed turbine height limit of 400 feet and the requirements that applicants for wind farms assess the impact on surrounding property values, that turbines be a shade of white and that turbines be set back a minimum of 1,750 feet from all property lines and public road rights of way.
Amparan said the maximum height the county put on the turbines is already out of date.
“We are all energy consumers and we all need to share in being energy producers. If Boone County has viable wind resources to produce electricity, we have a responsibility to allow commercial wind farms within our county,” the letter states. “Historically, coal-fired power plants and their related air pollution have been located near marginalized communities. As the United States moves through the coming energy transformation, we all need to participate in bearing the burden of energy production for the energy we choose to consume.”
“A diverse set of local and remote energy generation sources will be beneficial for maintaining the resilience of the energy grid and supply for the county despite future extreme weather and natural disasters.”
The letter also notes the additional property tax revenue wind farms could bring as well as the significant income source they could be for farmers challenged by extreme weather, climate change and trade wars.
“Wind and solar farms may be a lifeline for our local agricultural community,” it says.
The Climate and Environment Commission plans to send its letter to the Columbia City Council for review.