Construction of a fence on the top level of the Fifth and Walnut parking garage finished ahead of schedule and marks the completion of the first phase of the project.
The fencing is being added as a safety measure as the parking structure has been the site of multiple suicides since its construction in 2011, including one in fall 2021.
Phase two of the project will involve the addition of fence panels along the walls of the garage, starting on the fifth floor. According to the City of Columbia Public Information Specialist John Ogan, the second phase of the project is on hold pending the completion of fence designs by the city’s contractor, Walker Consultants.
Once designs are received, the city will send a memo requesting funding for the window panels, in addition to the $488,000 contract awarded for the construction of the top floor fencing.
The city has also implemented other safety measures in the garage, including cameras on the top level. Signage with the national suicide prevention hotline is displayed in all stairwells above the fourth floor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A prototype of the fence panels can be seen on the south side of the 8th floor of the garage. Construction on the rest of the panels does not have an expected start date, said Ogan.
The top two levels of the garage are traditionally off-limits during the winter months and have been closed to the public since September 2021. Ogan said “(the) plywood that keeps you from getting any higher than floor seven will stay up until the window phase is finished.”