The Columbia City Council voted to amend the proposed water rate increases beginning Oct. 1 at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The action came after Council held its second public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which will be formally adopted at its Sept. 19 meeting following a final public hearing.
Council unanimously approved a motion by Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer for staff to prepare an amendment to the water rate bill to increase rates by 24 cents per CCF (hundred cubic feet) for all tiers and add a two dollar increase to the base fee when the second round of bonds from the 2018 issue is sold.
City Finance Director Matthew Lue said approval of the bond issue could come by December.
The original staff proposal sought to increase the base water fee by 10%. There would also be up to a 30% increase for residents based on their usage tier and a 15% increase for commercial buildings.
As it worked through its annual budget process, Council approved all 34 amendments it received from city staff.
There were 47 potential amendments to the FY 2023 budget. Staff presented 34 amendments, and Council members presented 13. Eleven of these came from First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, most of which failed to pass.
Both the staff and council put forward amendments on utility assistance. The city set aside $300,000 for utility assistance this fiscal year. The initial budget planned to put $100,000 into utility assistance, but city staff recommended adding an extra $200,000 to keep funding at the same level.
In her amendment, Fowler suggested the city could look into properties where residents routinely need utility assistance to see whether these properties could benefit from energy efficiency improvements. Fowler withdrew her amendment with the understanding that the city would move in the direction of improving energy efficiency.
The staff amendments covered such topics as funding job training programs, a civic engagement pilot program, hybrid vehicles and a portable shower trailer.
The Career Awareness Related Experience program, a part of the Parks and Recreation Department, asked the city for $26,500 to place 10 student trainees in Columbia Public Schools classrooms during the summer session. The trainees would learn about the teaching profession.
Responding to a question from Fowler, city staff said trainees would be paid $12 per hour, which will be the state minimum wage when the program gets off the ground.
Columbia resident Susan Renee Carter said the city should pay CARE trainees the city minimum wage of $15 per hour, especially because the CARE program works with at-risk teenagers.
Another amendment requested $10,000 for the Civic Academy pilot program, a six-week initiative put forward by City Manager De’Carlon Seewood that will teach 23 Columbia residents about city government. Fowler suggested adding a pre-test and post-test to the program that would allow the city to track the effects of the program.
Another amendment requested funding to buy hybrid trucks to replace conventional vehicles used by several city departments. Seewood said the city had decided to invest in hybrid vehicles because they were not much more expensive than conventional vehicles.
Staff also requested $110,000 for a portable shower trailer. City staff explained that the city would serve homeless residents.
City staff also noted in the staff amendments how they want to distribute the increased monthly sales tax revenue gathered during FY 2022. Nearly half would go into the General Fund, and the rest would go into the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund, the Parks Sales Tax Fund and the Public Improvement Fund.
Fowler advanced a number of other amendments, ranging from funding a mobile mental health unit to creating a new city government position that communicates information from boards and commissions, that did not pass.
Council backs Park Avenue development
City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday stating its intent to support funding of up to $2 million for the Park Avenue Project affordable housing development.
The $2 million would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds, Buffaloe said. She introduced an amendment to the resolution that specifically included the amount of financial support the city would put toward the project.
The Columbia Housing Authority requested support from the council because it would reinforce the council's "priority for renovating and preserving public housing in Columbia," according to a council memo.
Bob Hutton, the chairman of the Columbia Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, said the council's support is important because it will give the housing authority leverage on getting the funding necessary to carry out the project. The Columbia Housing Authority is seeking low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission to help build 79 family site units, and it must file an application by Sept. 23 — Hutton said the council's support would ease this process.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster urged the rest of the council to pass the resolution because regardless of how the city would fund its support, supporting the housing authority's endeavor would make a big difference in assisting Columbia's homeless population.
Transmission lines
Columbia resident John Conway, an engineer who served on the Water and Light Advisory Board for 28 years, brought to the council his concerns about a lack of action on new electric transmission lines. Conway has been advising for years that new transmission lines will help secure electric grid reliability in Columbia.
The advisory board completed a report about the need for new transmission lines in September 2016. Conway said he revisits the report each year.
“I’m not sure how many more times I’ll have to pick it up before we get to a conclusion,” Conway said.
SHSMo vs. MyHouse
Gary Kremer, director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, called for the council to revoke permissions granted to MyHouse nightclub and Rader Hospitality to hold outdoor concerts in downtown Columbia. Kremer said he signed a Downtown District cooperation agreement with Rader Hospitality in late June “in the spirit of trying to be a good neighbor,”
However, Kremer said Rader Hospitality did not hold up its end of the agreement: Access to the stretch of Locust Street leading up to the State Historical Society parking lot was blocked Aug. 19 by barriers Rader Hospitality erected, Kremer said. State Historical Society employees had to move the barriers themselves, Kremer said. The next morning, Kremer said the barriers caused the State Historical Society to close unexpectedly for the day.
In addition to citing high sound levels, Kremer added that Rader Hospitality placed more than two dozen port-a-potties at the north end of the State Historical Society’s parking lot, in effect “forcing our employees and patrons to confront the sight and stench.”
He asked Council to deny any future requests for outdoor events hosted by Rader Hospitality.
Dan Rader, owner of Rader Hospitality, responded to Kremer, saying there was access to the State Historical Society parking lot and assured Council that his company lived up to all of the agreements. City staff said they also felt there was appropriate access to the lot.
Council approved a resolution moving the date of a scheduled MyHouse concert from Aug. 22 to Oct. 12. The approval is contingent on Rader Hospitality meeting all safety requirements and inspections from the Columbia Fire Department.
Utility bill late fees
City staff presented a report to Council on the potential creation of a program that would alleviate the burden of late fees on residents with low or fixed incomes.
The program outlined in the report would extend the due date for utility bills an additional 21 days for eligible residents. Director of Utilities Dave Sorrell said that implementing these changes would requiring revising the city code.
To be eligible, residents would need to apply for utility assistance and be deemed eligible for assistance. They would also have to submit documentation annually for the city to review their eligibility.
If residents in the program do not submit the required documentation for the annual review or get disconnected from service twice, then they will be dropped from the program and late fees would once again apply.
Fowler had previously signaled support for lifting late fees on utility payments.
Dollar General store blocked
The council voted to deny the building of a Dollar General store on St. Charles Road near the intersection with Lake of the Woods.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the proposal, citing concerns about traffic, safety and property value.
Multiple people voiced their particular concerns about children getting hit and killed at the intersection while going to and from school. Battle elementary and high schools are down St. Charles Road from the site.
Archery Deer Hunting Program
Council approved an amendment to the city's Archery Deer Hunting Program. The change will remove the MKT Trail: Scott Boulevard Access area as a hunting location and add the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary.