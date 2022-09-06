The Columbia City Council voted to amend the proposed water rate increases beginning Oct. 1 at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The action came after Council held its second public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which will be formally adopted at its Sept. 19 meeting following a final public hearing.

