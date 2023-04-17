The Columbia City Council voted to approve allocations of HOME and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for affordable housing Monday night.
The meeting was Nick Knoth‘s first as the First Ward Councilperson. Don Waterman, who was also recently sworn in as the new Fifth Ward Councilperson, was not present.
CDBG and HOME funding
The council unanimously approved the city's annual plan to allocate $1.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The action plan is required for the federal funding.
According to the plan, the city used public feedback to identify multiple areas in which it was “under-performing.” This includes comprehensive homelessness services and a variety of home rehabilitation programs. The council awarded most of the money to groups providing these services.
The plan focuses on four major areas: affordable housing, economic and workforce development, neighborhood revitalization and stabilization and community facilities.
The city will receive $182,039 in CDBG funds and $133,186 in HOME funds, the largest pool of funds allocated from both grants.
A variety of local organizations will also receive money, including the Voluntary Action Center, which will put the money toward the development of the Opportunity Campus.
Park Avenue apartments
The council also voted to award $2 million of ARPA money to the Columbia Housing Authority with the Park Avenue Housing Development Group, LP to rehabilitate affordable apartments on Park Avenue.
This project will replace downtown public housing that has “exceeded their life expectancy,” according to a memo from city staff. The Housing Authority plans to demolish all 70 existing apartments and create 79 new units of affordable, energy-efficient housing.
The council supported this plan in September 2022 , committing a portion of the city’s $25 million in ARPA money to the project. The ARPA funding will come in the form a 0% interest loan that would be forgiven in 20 years.
The Housing Authority also submitted an application to the Missouri Housing Development Commission for low-income housing tax credits, a resource used to create affordable housing. Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole thanked the council for their support of this project.
“You can rest assured that the project will remain affordable in perpetuity,” Cole said.
Anthony Stanton, president of the Columbia Community Land Trust, stressed the importance of the housing remaining affordable and the significance of the Park Avenue neighborhood to Black history.
“As long as that is the case and that the historic neighborhood is important to African Americans, important to the nation, stays permanently affordable and is not going to fall in the hands of the private sector, I am in full support of the renovation and renewal,” Stanton said.
Cole also responded to public concerns about the potential displacement of residents living in these apartments after construction is completed.
“Each of the current residents will have the first right to go back and it’s guaranteed, per federal law,” Cole said.
The ordinance passed after a unanimous vote.
Public and council comment
During public comment, resident Chriss Jones expressed concern that Columbia has closed the ARPA application review process, unlike Boone County and other surrounding communities.
“You guys should be open at all times,” she said.
MU student Tommy Jackson, representing students from MU’s Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, agreed.
“The students are also very aware of the ARPA funds being closed,” Jackson said.
“We have been talking about that a lot, the campus has been talking about that a lot, so I just want to make sure you are all aware of the fact that the students are watching that, and we are also hoping for those to become more open,” he said.
Before adjourning, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe took an opportunity to reflect on statewide politics. She urged Columbia to serve as a “lighthouse” for Missourians following recent anti-transgender legislation passed in the state legislature.
According to the ACLU, Missouri has advanced 48 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation, the second-highest number in the United States after Texas.
“We must be better than this,” Buffaloe said. “As the mayor of Columbia, I cannot change the actions that are happening in these legislatures, but I can work to ensure that our community is welcoming.”