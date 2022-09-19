The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at its regular meeting Monday night.
The vote of approval came after three public hearings, including one Monday, during which the council hammered out the details and received input from staff, boards, commissions and members of the public.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer proposed the amendment to raise the base water utility rate for five-eighth and three-fourth-inch diameter water meters by $2. The increase will go into effect when the second round of bonds from the 2018 issue is sold, which Finance Director Matthew Lue said could happen by December.
The amendment will also raise the residential usage fee by 24 cents per hundred cubic feet (CCF). The commercial rate will increase by 40 cents per CCF, which Lue said will make it even with the residential tier one rate.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler expressed concern that the amendment would create a larger burden on low-income residents.
David Switzer, the chair of the Water and Light Advisory Board, said that Pitzer’s proposal would be more beneficial for low-income ratepayers in the long term.
“The benefit is by more aggressively going after revenues in meeting our financial obligations,” he said, “we’re able to be more affordable in the long run.”
Fowler also asked staff if residents could be charged more during the summer for using the same amount of water as they do in non-summer months.
Director of Utilities Dave Sorrell said that 70% of the non-summer average would be charged at the tier one rate and the remaining 30% would be priced at the higher tier two rate.
“You use 10 CCF in January, February, and March,” Sorrell said. “If you use 10 CCF during the summer, tier one would apply for the first sseven CCF, and tier two would apply for eight, nine and 10.”
The amended water rate increase passed by a vote of 5 to 1, with Fowler being the only vote against.
“I fear that I’m going to have to vote against it, not because I don’t want our water utility to have all the resources it needs,” Fowler said, “but because I don’t understand this in a way that I can explain it to our constituents.”
Council and staff alike did express interest in returning to a cost-of-service model for water rates, and Sorrell suggested that the model for rates be “looked at very carefully.”
During the public comment on the budget, Jim Windsor urged the council to remove funding for the Electric Capital Improvement Project (CIP) until the process for the bond financing is reviewed.
Windsor said he was concerned about the $29 million in bonds from the 2015 electric issue that have not been sold yet and are not reflected in the CIP.
“I’m asking the City Council to remove all Electric CIP funding from the current budget,” he said, “and direct the city manager to come back to the council with a reasonable, well thought out, something plan for the unused 2015 bond sale.”
Fowler considered making a motion to pull the CIP funding from the budget but opted against it because she said it would have likely failed.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters recused herself from voting on a chunk of the budget relating to Community Development Block Grants and related funding for the Voluntary Action Center’s (VAC) proposed homeless services facility due to a conflict of interest.
The VAC is currently under contract with Peters to purchase a piece of land on Business Loop 70 for the site of its Opportunity Campus. Peters bought the land in December because she said she thought the site was suitable for a homeless shelter.
Council denies dental office rezoning
The council voted 3-3 to deny a request to rezone a single-family residential block at the corner of West Broadway and Manor Drive to allow the construction of a family dental office.
Letrisha A. Thomas, of Thomas Family Dental, said she requested the rezoning because she wanted to move her office, currently located just west of downtown Columbia, to a more spacious area in order to create a more comfortable environment for her clients.
Several neighbors came to the council meeting to oppose rezoning. They cited concerns that the dental office might worsen traffic in the area and encourage further commercial development south of West Broadway, which is almost entirely residential.
Supporters of the rezoning, including residents living next to the property, said the dental office would serve as a walkable location for neighbors in need of dental services and would be too small to worsen traffic.
The area is in the Fourth Ward, and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said he met with both those in support of and against the rezoning. He said he “agonized” over it but decided to vote against it because the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denying the application.
City sets public hearing for Ash Street improvements for Oct. 17
The council voted 5-1 to approve a public hearing about pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Ash Street.
The item was originally on the consent agenda, but Fowler moved to consider it as new business. She said the council should strike out language from a staff memo about a future proposal to construct roundabouts at three intersections along Ash Street.
Valerie Carroll, who spoke on behalf of the Pedestrians of Ash Street, told the council she believed the public hearing should not consider roundabouts that would be constructed in the future because the original point of the hearing was to discuss improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.
Interim Public Works Director Shane Creech said staff included discussion of roundabouts in its memo because people who attended the interested parties meetings for the Ash Street improvements had given feedback concerning roundabouts.
Foster said he was uncomfortable striking language from the memo because staff needs to be free to bring its point of view to council, without council interfering.
“My understanding is [the staff] bring it, and then we have that conversation, and we can alter it, strike items, include other information,” Foster said. “This sort of feels like we’re having a hearing without a hearing.”
Council votes to extend closure of sidewalk by U.S. Bank
Council extended the closure of the sidewalk on the south side of Broadway between Tenth and Hitt streets, where the U.S. Bank building was recently demolished. The planned 1000 East Broadway LLC project will be a six-story, mixed-use building — retail and office space on the first floor and apartments above — when it is completed.
Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for the project, said the closure is a matter of keeping the public safe.
“With the staff, we’re going to work on a way to have a covered pedestrian walkway on Broadway so we can continue to build this building while the public is protected,” Cardetti said.
The extension of the sidewalk closure will run through Oct. 18. The developers will be expected to return to council on Oct. 17 with a more comprehensive plan for pedestrian safety along the stretch of Broadway that runs adjacent to the construction site.
Fowler reminded council that the Disabilities Commission has urged consideration of people with disabilities, many of whom would have difficulty crossing Broadway to access the open sidewalk on the north side of the street. There were also concerns about the length of the sidewalk closure.
Council suggested the removal of the planter on the stretch of Broadway to make room for the covered pedestrian walkway that will have to enter the parking spaces in front of the project. The covered walkway could possibly be moved back on the sidewalk as the progress of construction allows.
“That would be a workable combination,” Fowler said. “It’s not perfect, but I also understand the restrictions that go along with construction.”