Funding for $400,000 in renovations to improve amenities at Albert-Oakland Park was authorized Monday night by the City Council during a sparsely attended meeting.
The council also agreed to fund improvements to the Activity and Recreation Center’s waterslide and staircase in the ARC’s Water Zone. Maintenance alterations to the center’s rooftop HVAC unit will be included in this renovation.
The approved alterations on the ARC will amount to $127,000, according to city memos.
The construction at Albert-Oakland Park will include the replacement of a shelter, restroom and two playgrounds and the rerouting of two disc golf holes.
The park staff requested that the city apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to finance additional renovations, such as installation of an asphalt overlay, parking lot maintenance and the replacement of light fixtures.
The $400,000 project will include $200,000 supplied by the Park Sales Tax and an additional $200,000 in potential grant funding.
Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services department, provided a COVID-19 update during the meeting.
She told council members that 37,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available this week and 105,000 Moderna vaccine doses are expected.
On Monday, a total of 76,000 doses from both companies are expected to be made available.
In addition, Browning reported that the public health order has be extended to Jan. 19 and the countywide mask ordinance remains in place.
Browning noted that the two vaccines will be available to the public in phases. The Missourian has reported that doctors, nurses and nursing home residents will be among the first to receive a vaccine.
In other action, the council:
Appointed a full slate of seven new members to the Growth Impact Study Working Group. The new members are Frederick Grove, Barbara Hoppe, Robert Wolverton, Dan Hemmelgarn, Benjamin Ross, Alice Leeper and Andrew Hutchinson. The group will help a hired consultant analyze the city’s growth in construction, population and area for policy recommendations.
Heard from a roll-cart advocate who reported during a public comment period that not enough signatures had been collected to date to put an initiative on the April ballot but the group intends to keep working
- Considered a preliminary request to voluntarily annex 19 acres on the west side of Lake of the Woods Road in northeast Columbia to develop single-family homes.
That will return to the council Jan. 4 during a scheduled public hearing.