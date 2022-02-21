The Columbia City Council addressed several issues related to affordable housing and homelessness at its Monday night meeting, as well as heard a report from the Ward Reapportionment Committee.
City Council approved the allocation of $2 million in HOME-ARP funds to the Columbia Housing Authority by a unanimous vote. The proposed Kinney Point development will include 24 units of new affordable housing.
The city will now submit a plan to the federal Department of Housing and Human Development and anticipates approval in April.
CHA has accessed enough funding that the commitment of $2 million in HOME-ARP funds and subsequent tax credits will cover the project.
Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said CHA will “start moving dirt before the end of the year.”
Cole further described the development as a “catalyst” for allowing CHA to move forward with renovating existing public housing.
Pat Kelley, president of the Ridgeway Neighborhood Association, spoke in favor of CHA’s design plan featuring several buildings that match the height of the neighborhood architecture.
Cole plans to ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to reduce the city’s parking requirements to maintain the neighborhood’s tree canopy. The development plan currently includes 63 parking spots.
Fourth Ward Council Member Ian Thomas commended CHA’s process of working closely with the neighborhood association on the design of the development.
The council also heard a report on the city’s contract for $75,000 for comprehensive homelessness services planning awarded to the Columbia Housing Authority. The contract covers only the planning of the project.
The Housing Authority represents a coalition of social services providers to plan an emergency shelter, meal service, day center, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and more supportive services.
In response to public comment, the council also proposed and approved a work session for discussing available land owned by the city for potential use as a sanctioned homeless camp. After that work session, the topic will likely come up at a later council meeting.
Ward reapportionment report
Council heard from Ward Reapportionment Committee Chair Tracy Greever-Rice, who gave a report on the committee’s recommendation for mandatory reapportionment following the 2020 Census.
In its report, the committee selected Ward Map Trial B — one of three proposed maps — as its recommendation for mandatory reapportionment following the 2020 Census.
City Council will set a public hearing on the maps to get further citizen comment before deciding which map to move forward with.
Under Trial B, the committee’s recommendation, 1,225 people would move from the First Ward to the Second Ward, 1,135 people would move from the Fifth Ward to the Fourth Ward and 698 people would move from the Sixth Ward to the Fourth Ward.
According to Greever-Rice, state redistricting guidelines say that redistricting must preserve communities of interest based on similarities.
The committee focused on distributing the impact of redistricting on the whole city, while also attempting to minimize the impact within each ward.
In other action, the council continued last meeting’s discussion on the CATSO 2050 Long-Range Transportation plan. Council heard a report and recommendations from the Climate and Environment Commission on that plan and expressed interest in major changes to its next revision.
Ultimately, the council expressed a desire to bring it more in line with the city’s Climate Environment Commission. Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas suggested that the council send a letter of their suggestions to CATSO, which he will discuss further at the next council meeting.