City staff sought guidance from the Columbia City Council on Monday about whether to allow virtual attendance options for members of boards and commissions and members of the public who might not be able to attend meetings in person for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When a quorum of a public governmental body meets — whether online, by conference call, in person or a combination of those — the Sunshine Law requires the public be given advance notice of the meeting and how to access it. The Columbia City Council, however, has decided to accommodate members of boards and commissions who are unable to attend in-person meetings by allowing them to attend and participate virtually. It did not authorize boards and commissions to hold “virtual meetings,” meaning the majority of the members must meet in person and not online.
Columbia’s more than 50 boards, commissions, committees and task forces serve a variety of purposes and consequently have varying requirements when it comes to how they conduct meetings.
Some boards and commissions, such as the Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Commission, have statutory responsibilities, so there are additional due process requirements they have to meet. That makes coordinating virtual proceedings more complex.
As it stands, only meetings of the City Council, the Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Commission are televised on the City Channel and livestreamed so residents can watch.
The City Council is allowing the boards and commissions to act independently to determine when and how they will use the hybrid option.
The City Council rejected the idea of allowing the public to attend all meetings virtually, citing the extra cost of another staff person to act as host of the meeting and security concerns such as Zoom-bombing. Under this hybrid model, citizens who want to participate in meetings will still need to attend in person or submit a written public comment to the staff liaison or chair to be read during the meeting.
“It’s not as simple as turning on C-SPAN and turning the channel to the Columbia Historic Preservation Commission and watching a meeting,” Mayor Brian Treece said. “To truly be a virtual meeting, the public has to be able to access that. There has to be a login. All the members have to see each other. There needs to be an opportunity for public comment. It needs to be more two-way.”
The council discussed whether there was even a need for virtual meetings open to the public, considering typical public participation at boards and commissions meetings.
“Historically there hasn’t been a lot of citizen participation, but some of that is controversy driven,” Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said. “And, if there’s a controversy, then you’ll tend to get more attendance.”
The City Council plans to check back in with the boards and commissions in March to see if the hybrid option remains necessary and useful in accommodating members who can’t attend meetings in person to allow for maximum participation.
First Ward CouncilpersonPat Fowler proposed the hybrid model and called boards and commissions “the eyes and ears” of the council.
“And so I would like to see us embrace the challenges that we have as a community and help our boards and commissions move forward in continuing to do and bring us their eyes and ears.”