The Columbia City Council unanimously approved proposed plans for the construction of a $230,000 pedestrian crossing at Fourth Street and Broadway at its regular meeting Monday night.
The council also discussed how to distribute CARES Act funds, approved plans to build more pickleball courts and decided to continue a discussion on “The Cottages of Northridge.”
The pedestrian crossing will include new crosswalk striping, sidewalk ramps and landings, a pedestrian island, painted markings, pedestrian flashing beacons, tree planters and a stormwater filtration system. Council members agreed these would be good additions to the area.
The project is estimated to be completed by fall of 2021.
Also on the agenda was the question of what to do with funds awarded to the city through the CARES Act. The city designated $737,588 of these funds to award to local businesses and organizations.
Some of the organizations selected to receive funds were Love Inc., Turning Point and the Salvation Army.
Members of the council and the community brought into question the diversity of the chosen organizations, including the fact that none were Black-owned.
Council members unanimously approved proposed plans to remove three existing tennis courts in favor of one new tennis court and six new pickleball courts at Albert-Oakland Park.
Steve Lewandowksi, chairperson of the Equipment and Court Maintenance Committee of the Show-Me Pickleball Club, spoke in favor of the new construction. He said the demand to play pickleball has outgrown the amount of courts the city has built.
Kay Barbee, a USAPA pickleball ambassador for the Show-Me Pickleball Club, also spoke in favor of the construction of new courts.
“The city of Columbia should have 24 to 36 dedicated pickleball courts,” Barbee said. “Build it and they will come.”
The council also discussed the rezoning of property to create “The Cottages of Northridge” on Northridge Drive and Oakland Gravel Road.
Hemme Construction wants to build 16 single-family structures on the property. Tim Crockett, a partner for Crockett Engineering Consultant representing Hemme Construction, said one of the main reasons why they want to go ahead with the development is because of the close vicinity of the property to both the elementary school and middle school nearby.
Concerned landowners in the area garnered enough support to form a petition against the plan, meaning five of the seven council members needed to vote yes to approve the rezoning of the property.
Robin Anderson, a neighbor of the proposed development, was one of the landowners who signed the protest petition. Anderson had concerns about the affordability of the houses and the amount of maximum square feet that should be required for each home. She proposed a required maximum of 1400 square feet per house.
Crockett wanted the maximum square feet per house to be set at 1550 instead.
The council decided to continue discussion on this matter at its next regular meeting on Feb. 15.