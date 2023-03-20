Columbia will transition to roll carts for trash collection in 2024, City Council voted Monday night.
The system changes will take effect March 4, 2024, with time allotted to rent and buy collection vehicles and carts and increase public education efforts.
The ordinance was approved unanimously by the council after a series of public comments. Some residents expressed frustration that the decision had not been left up to a vote like it had previously, and instead left solely in the hands of City Council.
Eugene Elkin, a Columbia resident, was concerned that the results of a city survey which indicated a majority of respondents were in favor of the switch to roll carts, did not reflect the desires of a majority of citizens.
“You’re not listening to what Columbia, Missouri wants. Put it on a vote,” he said. “You’re not going to get anything accomplished when you do something the citizens don’t want.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler echoed Elkin. “I supported the process for bringing (roll carts) back in front of the voters and I remain disappointed that we didn’t allow it to go forward to the August ballot last year,” Fowler said.
However, she said that the world had “moved on” to automated trash collection.
Many residents expressed their support for roll carts, arguing that roll carts were actually cleaner and more ideal for people with disabilities than bags.
Residents will be able to choose from three different cart sizes:
- A 35-gallon cart, which will be $12.87 per month.
- A 65-gallon cart, which will be $17.37 per month.
- A 95-gallon cart, which will be $22.50 per month.
Residents can exchange their carts for a smaller or larger size during the first 120 days after receiving the cart. After that, residents will be charged a one-time fee of $25 per cart.
Source of Income Protections
Council approved an ordinance to ensure that landlords cannot discriminate against people using housing vouchers. The ordinance was presented by the city’s Human Rights Commission in the fall.
The ordinance would add source of income as a protected category in chapter 12 of the city code. Source of income is not currently part of a protected category of the Federal Fair Housing Act.
However, if property owners receive assistance under the HOME program or Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, protections are already in place for the use of housing vouchers.
This includes money derived from any lawful activity, contract of any kind or benefit or subsidy program.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said how the bill would be enforced concerns him, as the definition of source of income is vague. City Counselor Nancy Thompson said the bill would be complaint driven.
Amanda Hinnant, chair of the Human Rights Commission at Columbia said that finding housing is essential for gaining employment as a plea to council to approve this bill. {%%note} {/%%note}
Hinnant said that not barring discrimination for source of income creates a loophhole. “Closing this loophole would protect people who have been waiting for months, just to be turned away as they get to the front of the line.”
Rigel Oliveri, former civil rights lawyer and Columbia Housing Authority Board member, said that it is easier for the government to use vouchers and create subsidies to cater to low income housing needs, instead of setting up public housing.
She said the source of income ordinance would increase the ability of lower-income residents to find landlords willing to accept their vouchers.
“SOI (source of income) laws increase voucher utilization rates and improve locational outcomes for participants,” Oliveri said.
Shawna Neuner, a property owner on Cherry Hill, said the ordinance will make it harder for landlords to vet source of income of lower-income residents.
“It’s a lot more muddy as to how much we can verify incomes,” Neuner said. “Intentions now can be interpreted differently in the future.”
Stephanie Yoakum, a Como Mobile Aid Collective volunteer, said that a common story in barriers to affordable housing includes landlords raising rents and forcing people out of their homes. Yoakum emphasized that the residents are not guaranteed housing once they obtain a voucher, and landlords are afraid of potential damages that can be incurred should they let lower-income residents on their property.
“These are the barriers that people with vouchers face every day,” Yoakum said. “We need to amend this.”
East Campus replats pass
The council approved three replats in the East Campus neighborhood that were heavily opposed by neighbors but required by a lawsuit settlement between the city and property owner.
The settlement agreement approved by the council Feb. 6 stemmed from a lawsuit Mark Stevenson filed against the city last year after his requests to replat the parcels were denied three times in 2021. His lawsuit argued the council broke Missouri law when it denied the replats, adding that approving applications that meet the city’s requirements is an administrative duty of governing bodies.
In order for Stevenson to drop his lawsuit, the city had to pay him $15,000 and approve the last request he made in 2021, which asked to replat his parcels into three lots, each about 67 feet wide.
“This is the final step in finalizing the settlement agreement,” City Counselor Nancy Thompson said.
Some East Campus neighbors have been concerned from the start that Stevenson would build apartments if his land was replatted.
They argued that the resulting development would harm the historic nature of the neighborhood. The neighbors also argued that when the settlement was approved, the agreement set a precedent under which property owners could sue to get their way.
“No formal development plans have been submitted for review,” according to a memo from city staff. The memo adds that Stevenson has shown a desire to redevelop his property in compliance with its current zoning, and that any redevelopment would be required to comply with zoning standards that include nieghborhood protections.
Ballenger Lane to get sidewalks
The council unanimously voted to add Ballenger Lane as a high-priority project in the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan.
The project includes complete street reconstruction on Ballenger Lane between Clark Lane and Mexico Gravel Road at an estimated cost of $8.2 million. Included in the plans for Ballenger Lane are:
- An 8-foot sidewalk on one side of the street and a 5-foot sidewalk on the other.
- Curb and gutter work.
- Turn and bicycle lanes.
There are now 41 projects in the Sidewalk Master Plan.