Correction

Nick Knoth lost in the primary for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. An earlier version of this article misstated his participation in the race.

Candidates in Columbia’s upcoming City Council races talked affordable housing, homelessness and public safety during the first public forum of their campaigns Tuesday, hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors.

Nick Knoth, who serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, is challenging incumbent Pat Fowler for the city’s First Ward seat. Knoth previously ran for Boone County Recorder of Deeds last year but lost in the primary. Bob Nolte ended up winning that position.

