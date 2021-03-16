The League of Women Voters and Daniel Boone Regional Library hosted a candidate forum via Zoom on Tuesday.
City Council candidates for the Second and Sixth Ward came together to answer questions about some of the main issues in Columbia.
Philip Merriman, Betsy Peters and Randy Minchew are running to represent The Sixth Ward, while Bill Weitkemper, Andrea Waner and Jim Meyer are running to represent the Second Ward. Barbara Hoppe moderated the event, timing the candidates’ responses and fielding audience questions.
Candidates shared and differed about the most prevalent issues in each district. Each candidate of the Sixth Ward agreed that there is a need for another fire station in the ward and that houses are in need of better fire protection. Second Ward candidates gave varying responses.
Peters claimed this was a long-standing problem the city had been working to fix. While the project has funding, Peters said, the challenge is finding a property for a new fire station in East Campus.
Minchew has expressed a need for more firefighters and policing before, stating creating a safer community is important to him. Minchew has already had conversations with people to address the need for another fire station.
“I’ve actually worked with the fire department and one of the landowners out there even before being elected, trying to get that solved,” Minchew said.
Peters also said there are issues with infrastructure — roads, the sewer system and water — that should be addressed.
Meyer highlighted that the trash collection system of Columbia is still a highly contested issue and said people are united in the opposition of the pay-as-you-throw program.
Meyer also said another issue within the Second Ward, and Columbia overall, is the need for more resources allocated to the police department and to also address the shortage of police officers.
“People feel that the police department doesn’t have enough officers and that they don’t have adequate resources,” Meyer said. “They want to make sure that their neighborhood is adequately protected.”
Waner said the Second Ward has a food desert, saying there are less than three grocery stores in the ward. She also said there is a child care desert where the demand outpaces the capacity.
“I’d like to pursue further development of crucial areas in the Second Ward to connect our residents with well-maintained infrastructure, the support for children and families,” Waner said. She also hopes to address systemic inequities that have “held our community back for generations.”
Merriman highlighted another issue in the Sixth Ward is the crime rates and drug use, brought by MU’s campus, that is higher than what is seen in other wards.
“We have the student population engaging in higher crime and drug use than other populations,” Merriman said. “That turns away buyers for homes and properties.”
Peters disputed the idea of a drug or crime problem in East Campus, citing her residential status there as the source of her knowledge of the area.
During the forum, Hoppe posed the question to the Second Ward candidates of how the wards should be redistributed in response to the 2020 census information about Columbia’s population. Redistricting has been a popular issue in the past and is even finding its way into national debate right now.
For Columbia’s district wards, Waner thought a nonpartisan demographer should be in charge of drawing the lines, in agreement with Clean Missouri’s proposed plan.
“We need to be able to balance those and equally distribute our wards accordingly so that we’re not focusing too heavily on one area or another,” Waner said.
Weitkemper thought the map should be taken into account while redistricting.
“The Second Ward has that little bootheel part that goes down below Interstate 70 on the west side,” Weitkemper said. “I don’t know why that’s the way that is.”
Meyer felt that the wards should be roughly equal in population and should be some kind of “geographic, compact shape.” He said the Second Ward made sense as the shape it is now.
Each candidate running for the Sixth Ward was questioned about their campaign financing.
Peters said that most of her campaign donations have been from residents of the Sixth Ward or friends.
“I would say most of my money has come from either friends or people that live in the Sixth Ward,” Peters said, “people that feel that I can get them answers or can represent them well.”
Minchew has raised the most money out of any candidate running for City Council. He said his campaign set a big goal. Minchew said he has gotten money from many residents of the Sixth Ward but also friends of his in Columbia or other places around the country, including Houston and New Mexico.
It shows people are looking for a change in the Sixth Ward, Minchew said.
Merriman has financed his own campaign and has not taken money from Columbia residents. Besides two small donations made by Merriman and his wife, his campaign is completely self-funded.
Merriman said wanting to know where the money comes from is not a sign of the candidate themselves being shady. “Knowing who supports them does grant a lot of insight into the kind of candidate they’re going to be,” he said.
The League of Women Voters has compiled a Voter Guide of the candidates that can be found on their website. The election for City Council will be held on April 6.