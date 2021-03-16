Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.