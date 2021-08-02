Columbia City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss an ordinance that would impose a new citywide mask mandate.
Council members at the end of their meeting laid out their positions on a potential mandate before voting 4-2 to hold the meeting and public hearing on masking. Fourth Ward councilperson Ian Thomas was not present. The special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the council chambers.
The decision to hold a meeting came after a 3-3 split among the council on whether to begin the process to re-impose a mask mandate. First Ward councilperson Pat Fowler, Third Ward councilperson Karl Skala and Second Ward councilperson Andrea Waner supported the idea. Mayor Brian Treece, Sixth Ward councilperson Betsy Peters and Fifth Ward councilperson Matt Pitzer spoke against it.
However, Treece noted that the city had received 43 emails prior to the meeting in support of a mask mandate and several members of the public spoke in support of reinstating a mandate.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning began Monday’s meeting by urging everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to restart mask wearing and recommended a mask requirement in city buildings.
Browning’s COVID-19 update featured an increase in cases and positivity rates due to the delta variant, which she called a “game-changer.” She strongly encouraged wearing masks both indoors and outdoors, in part to protect those who are vulnerable and children who can’t get the vaccination yet.
However, Browning questioned the efficacy of reinstating a citywide mask mandate because of a lack of enforcement capability. “It’s difficult to think about putting an order in place when you have no means to enforce it,” Browning said. “I feel like people need to do the right thing: You need to wear a mask.”
She referenced MU’s decision to require masks indoors and said that Columbia College would soon do the same.
Additionally, the Boone County History & Culture Center sent a news release Monday announcing a temporary reinstatement of their mask and social distancing policy, requiring all staff, volunteers and visitors to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart beginning Wednesday.
Browning said the focus should continue to be promoting the vaccine. She said her department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated and has a number of vaccine outreach events scheduled for the upcoming weeks. “We have a vaccine that works,” Browning said.
In the last seven days, 2,274 doses of the vaccine were administered in Boone County. Current vaccination rates in the state show that 53.5% of Missourians have received the first dose and 47.1% are fully vaccinated, according the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Boone County reported 124 new cases over the weekend and Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 800. There were 101 COVID patients in local hospitals, 26 of whom are Boone County residents.
The council did not have an immediate reaction to Browning’s report, but then began a discussion after general comments at the end of the meeting.
Fowler suggested an ordinance to bring back a mask mandate that council could vote on in the future if necessary. Skala and Waner agreed. Both said they were worried about the recent increase in cases and the upcoming return to school for students.
Peters disagreed and said she sees a mask mandate as a “huge unenforceable problem” that will also cause issues with the bar and restaurant owners. Pitzer and Treece were also unsure whether a mask mandate would be the best route.
In other action, council members unanimously approved setting a November special election for the one-eighth-cent park sales tax that is set to expire on March 30, 2022. If approved by voters, the tax will stay in effect for another 10 years.
Originally approved in 2000, the one-eighth-cent park sales tax was extended in 2015. Money from the tax is mainly used for day-to-day expenses and park maintenance and brings in approximately $3 million in revenue each year.
Council members also unanimously voted against a request to replat three lots in the East Campus neighborhood. The owner of the property, Mark Stephenson, wants to replat the property to build an apartment complex that would be located on University Avenue and William Street.
This isn’t the first time Stephenson has tried to replat the property. He asked for council’s approval at a meeting in May, but was met with staunch opposition from residents of East Campus. The council unanimously voted to deny his request in that meeting as well.
Monday’s meeting was no different. East Campus residents and members of the East Campus Neighborhood Association were at the meeting in full force. In total, 12 people spoke in opposition to the replat, citing issues such as noise complaints, traffic, decreased property values and an increase in crime.