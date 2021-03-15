Columbia residents will soon be able to fly through the streets again, after City Council voted Monday night in favor of a contract that will bring Bird scooters back to the city.
The council also voted to proceed with the Flat Branch Park expansion, including appropriating city funds for the project.
Bird scooters
After a yearlong hiatus of Bird scooters in Columbia, City Council voted 6-0, with Mayor Brian Treece out of the room, during its Monday night meeting to bring the electric scooters back to the city, under a specific set of guidelines.
The city of Columbia, Bird and MU tabled their proposed contract last September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months have passed, so MU’s goal of signing a contract with a single scooter company has come back on the horizon.
Under the contract, Bird will pay an initial fee of $10,000 each to both Columbia and MU, plus $2 per day for each scooter in operation to be split evenly by Columbia and MU.
Bird will also be required to collect data to determine whether it addresses city and campus transportation goals.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler had several questions about the project: Will the funds be worth the work the city put into the contract? Will scooters not in operation still bring in funds? Do the city and local police departments have a plan to deal with people driving scooters while intoxicated?
She said she understands the excitement and benefits surrounding the agreement, but she was concerned about the “many twists and turns” that will accompany it.
Public Works Director David Nichols said he did not see many issues two years ago with a similar agreement between the city and Bird.
The approved contract will be in effect for one year, with automatic renewals for a maximum of three years, unless it is terminated.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, said in a letter Wednesday to Nichols that the district wants a say in several matters, including where the Bird scooters’ “nests” are located around the city, functioning speeds in certain areas and what times the scooters are allowed to be operational.
This would include the scooters being picked up by either dusk or 8 p.m., whichever comes later, said City Counselor Nancy Thompson.
Given the pandemic, Bird has created stringent sanitation protocols for those who use its scooters.
Nichols said, depending on when MU signs onto the agreement, the contract could go into effect within a month.
Flat Branch Park
The council also held a public hearing on whether to proceed with the expansion of Flat Branch Park on the southeast corner of Broadway and Providence Road. The master plan calls for reclaiming a section of Flat Branch Creek that was paved over long ago, as well as a pedestrian bridge, landscaping and lighting.
The project requested $200,000 in funds from the Parks Sales Tax fund and $300,000 from the city’s reserve fund. The project’s fundraising hit a roadblock last year because of the pandemic.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of the project, with Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer opposed.
Pitzer said he had reservations because the park was originally proposed as a privately funded project but is now requesting city funds. However, he said, without approval, the city would end up with a half-finished park for its bicentennial celebration.
“This is a difficult spot for us to be in,” he said.
Other members of the council expressed their support.
“We try to make these decisions in the best interest of most Columbians, things we can appreciate for the years to come,” said Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said the city hopes to have a substantial part of the park finished in time for the city’s July 4 bicentennial celebration.
“I’m glad we’ll have something tangible for our bicentennial, and people will be able to look back and see that we accomplished something during a difficult time,” said Second Ward Councilperson Mike Trapp.
Fowler, whose ward the park falls in, said she looks forward to people being able to come together to raise funds for particular commemorative aspects of it, hopefully including some honoring African American people who helped found Columbia.
“I want to express some real excitement and joy for this coming to fruition under these circumstances,” Fowler said.