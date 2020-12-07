City council members put amendments to short-term rental regulations on hold again at Monday’s city council meeting.
Four amendments to city codes relating to short-term rentals were on Monday’s meeting agenda. Each of these amendments had already been tabled at the June 1 council meeting.
According to council memos, the amendments would have regulated short-term rentals by:
- Requiring operators of short-term rentals to obtain business licenses.
- Qualifying the rentals for gross receipts license tax.
- Requiring operators to obtain Certificates of Compliance for rentals under Rental Conservation Law.
Defining and establishing use-specific standards for rentals.
At the meeting, the council members were in general agreement that the proposed regulations in their current form were far too complicated, a critique echoed from the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations.
The council also expressed concern with the way the current amendments address the land zoning issues.
Councilperson Pat Fowler said the regulations should focus more on protecting affordable housing.
Though some members speculated that the issue would potentially look the same in six months, the council ended up unanimously tabling the amendments.
The City Council will address these regulations again in May 2021.