After residents raised concerns about how project results are relayed to the public, the Columbia City Council unanimously approved two water-related items at its meeting Monday.

The first item was the authorization of an agreement with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to monitor groundwater sources around wetland treatment units in McBaine Bottoms and Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area. It is estimated to cost $95,600.

