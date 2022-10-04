After residents raised concerns about how project results are relayed to the public, the Columbia City Council unanimously approved two water-related items at its meeting Monday.
The first item was the authorization of an agreement with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to monitor groundwater sources around wetland treatment units in McBaine Bottoms and Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area. It is estimated to cost $95,600.
The wells will be monitored for inorganic matter, pesticides, wastewater organics, pharmaceutical compounds and others, according to a council memo. The agreement will last one year and can be renewed in 2023. It has been renewed annually since 1999, when the city and Missouri Department of Conservation completed a study on the effect of wetlands on water flow and quality.
Julie Ryan, a co-founder of CoMo Safe Water Coalition, stressed to Council the importance of transparency and accessible data.
“While all of this information is well and good, we’re not getting it in a digestible, approachable manner to the public,” she said. “And I think that that is a failure, continuing to collect this information but then not tell us what it means and not tell us what it means for our drinking water.”
Ryan advocated for the re-establishment of the Source Water Protection Task Force, which she said was disbanded in 2018 due to belief among officials that city staff could handle the task force’s work.
“We have not seen evidence that the work is being completed,” she said. “This is important. It speaks directly to why we are funding groundwater monitoring at well sites in the vicinity of our wetland treatment units.”
After being asked by Fowler about data collection and analysis, Director of Utilities Dave Sorrell said the USGS makes the data publicly available.
“We look at it internally and then, periodically, the USGS does produce reports that are more detailed,” he said. “And USGS has all that data available on their website.”
Sorrell acknowledged the difficulty of accessing data on the USGS website and suggested staff create a page with the data on the city’s website. He added he wouldn’t be opposed to re-establishing the Source Water Protection Task Force, which he previously served on.
The second agenda item concerned an agreement with engineering firm Black & Veatch to update Columbia’s Water Distribution System Master Plan. This plan is updated every five to ten years, according to a council memo.
The goal of the agreement is to update the plan to better reflect the water system’s needs as Columbia expands.
“It will look at the impacts of development and future projected growth in the city and tell us what kind of facilities we need to have an adequate distribution system,” Sorell said.
Fowler asked if the plan included elevated storage to address water pressure issues in southern Columbia.
“That is very specifically what this type of planning effort looks at,” said Shawn Carrico, engineering supervisor for Water and Light. “It’s the needs and adequacy of supply and being able to transmit enough water to all areas of town.”
The Black & Veatch agreement will cost just over $198,000. Fowler asked City Manager De’Carlon Seewood if boards and commissions can be notified of relevant future agreements before they come before Council.
“For something of this magnitude, when we’re trying to do a master plan for the water system,” Seewood said, “it would probably be a good idea to make sure that the Water and Light Board is part of the discussion.”
Ryan raised the issue of the city spending money on reports and plans without following through on the findings.
“We hand out money to these consultants to say they’re going to update something and we don’t actually know what we’re going to do with it,” she said.
The agreement will be paid using the city’s water utility fund.