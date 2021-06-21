City Council members voted to approve the three-year extension that developer Dave Parmley requested to build the second tower for downtown hotel The Broadway Columbia. The new deadline to finish the tower is December 31, 2024.
Mayor Brian Treece and Second Ward Councilwoman Andrea Waner voted against the extension. Treece, who opposed the project in 2017, expressed concerns over the project’s use of public subsidies and made a failed motion to send it to the Tax Increment Financing Commission, saying the “ground has shifted” since 2017.
The seven-story tower was originally approved for tax increment financing in December 2017. Construction was estimated to begin in the spring of 2018 and be completed in the fall of 2019, the Missourian has reported.
Parmley said the reason for the delay in construction was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Hollis, Parmley’s attorney, spoke at Monday’s meeting and said the reason for asking for more time was “out of an abundance of caution” but said construction should be completed well before 2024.
Council members also unanimously voted to hire CPS HR Consulting to spearhead the search for a new city manager. The goal of hiring the human resources agency is to find an adequate pool of applicants for council members to review. CPS HR Consulting will post job advertisements for the position from July 15 to Aug. 15.
Current city manager John Glascock announced in early June that he would be retiring from his post, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
In other action, the Disabilities Commission presented a report to council members asking that people be given the option to attend all city advisory board and commission meetings virtually.
Disabilities Commission members first wrote a letter in February requesting that “the City Council direct City Staff to draft an ordinance that would allow virtual participation by staff, commissioners, council members and the public at all times for any city meeting.”
Disabilities Commission member Jacquelyn Sample spoke at Monday’s meeting urging the council to put in place virtual attendance. She said other cities around the country have had virtual attendance in place for years.
“As a city we have already done this. You did this during COVID, you have the tools in place, you made it work,” Sample said. “We just need to continue it.”
Treece said he had reservations about the idea, saying he sees “issues with respect to fairness.” He said he doesn’t see it as the same experience as in-person attendance.
Council members decided they would give it a test run. They asked Sample and other Disabilities Commission members to pick three commissions at their next meeting to try it out.
Once picked, the trials will last for six months and then be brought to council to evaluate.