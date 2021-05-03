At an hourlong public hearing Monday night, the Columbia City Council heard concerns about the annexation of a 63-acre property at the corner of Gans and Bearfield roads, adjacent to the Gans Creek Wild Area.
Rob Hill, the developer behind Rock Bridge Estates, hopes to build a 113-home residential development in this area and is also seeking approval of the preliminary plat for the neighborhood. The proposal has sparked concern from Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and others who worry about the development’s impact on the area’s environment and on Gans and Clear creeks, which are part of the larger Bonne Femme Creek watershed.
City staff recommended approval of the rezoning and annexation, but the preliminary plat for the neighborhood has come under scrutiny by members of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and others.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-1 to deny both the rezoning request and the preliminary plat during its April 8 meeting, after a lengthy discussion with the public.
Opponents of the plans are worried about the runoff from the development into the Gans Creek area, as well as light pollution and noise. They have also expressed concern about the density of the proposed development, which would have 1.7 houses per acre overall and with the side of the development that drains toward the park having a lesser density of 0.67 houses per acre.
Monday night’s hearing was only about the annexation of the property. The room overflowed with people who came to speak or support others who spoke. Of the 17 speakers, all but three were in opposition.
Representatives of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, the Columbia Audubon Society, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, the Osage Group Sierra Club and others spoke in opposition, as did several residents of the area. Several also spoke about the development at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Most had similar concerns. Multiple people described the Gans Creek Wild Area as “unique,” a “jewel” and a “gift.” Several brought up Columbia Imagined and the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. They worried about wildlife and cited other projects that caused runoff in creeks. Some asked for a more comprehensive environmental plan for this and future developments.
Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, said he was surprised the developers had the “chutzpah” — what another speaker referred to as “bravado” — to continue with its proposal without interfacing with the community or reconsidering its plan after the pushback during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
“If we had our druthers, we’d have annexation, but we’d be annexing property not to the city but to the park,” he said.
Most of the speakers in opposition were concerned they would lose a beloved wild area.
“I fear the little wetlands I like to visit will soon no longer be there, no longer filled with the songs of frogs or spring peepers,” Melanie Cheney of Missouri River Relief said.
Nancy Bedan, vice president of the Columbia Audubon Society, said everyone benefits from having a natural state park so close by.
It’s meant to be “a quiet retreat from our wired world, a peaceful place to think, bike, hike and to study rocks, bats, caves and birds,” she said. “Wild areas provide unique opportunities for environmental education and scientific study.”
Kevin Roberson, president of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, asked the city to pause any annexation or rezoning of the area until it has a better plan for development.
“This area is not just special, but it is unique,” he said. “Let’s pass it onto our children and our children’s children as we have experienced it and protected it for the last 50 years.”
Of the few who spoke in favor, Andy Greene of Crockett Engineering Consultants said the annexation was “not necessarily out of context” with other developments. John Jones, who recently moved to Columbia, said he wanted the housing it would provide.
“I don’t see how you could turn down 100 new houses,” Jones said. “We need inventory, and the only way is to build.”
Several other speakers responded to Jones’ comments, saying the housing at Canton Estates would not be the kind of affordable housing he was looking for and that there are better areas in Columbia to put new housing.
“This is not that,” Robin Rotman said. “This is not the place to put that.”
The conversation will continue with another public hearing, along with a council vote on annexation and zoning, at the council’s May 17 meeting.