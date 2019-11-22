Interested in getting involved with local government?

The City of Columbia is accepting applications for several boards and commissions.

Applications for the thirteen available positions can be found at the Clerk’s Office or on the City Council website. Openings include the Airport Advisory Board, Columbia Sports Commission and Commission on Cultural Affairs.

The vacant positions and eligibility requirements for each position can be found under Boards and Commissions Vacancies.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, via the website or the City Clerk’s Office, located at 701 E. Broadway.

