The Columbia City Council took no action to address concerns about disposing yard waste at its regular meeting Monday night.
A staff report attached to the council’s agenda last week discussed the current rule that does not allow yard waste to be collected in non-city logo trash bags. Yard waste can be picked up in bags with logos, but residents are only given 104 bags per year, and additional bags cost $2 each.
The report suggested that council members could choose two weeks in the fall where non-logo bags would be collected. According to the report, usual curbside recycling and bulky item and appliance collections would most likely stop for those weeks though due to staffing issues.
Director of Utilities David Sorrell said that it was not uncommon to see 30 bags of yard waste in years before the current logo bag rule.
First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler suggested taking the yard waste to a mulch site instead of putting it in the landfill, but Sorrell said the city would need to add five to six additional routes and does not have the staff to support that. He cited 19 current vacancies in the solid waste department.
City Council members also passed a motion by Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters to create a committee to look into redistricting the wards.
The motion followed Community Development Director Tim Teddy’s presentation on updated census data at the pre-council meeting.
The data presented showed the biggest population disparity between wards is 14%.
Teddy offered two different maps with potential redistricting plans. With either plan, the population difference would drop to 2%.
The committee will consist of someone from each ward, appointed by the councilperson from that ward, and one chosen by Mayor Brian Treece to serve as the chairperson.
The work done by the committee must be completed by March 22, 2022, ahead of the local election in April, and will not take effect until after that election.
The committee would not start its work until after Jan. 11, 2022, when the candidate filing window ends.
The council also agreed to revisit the question of raising the temperature needed to open a warming center at the Wabash Station. In a report, interim Public Works Director Shane Creech raised that maintaining properly trained staff in center operations and interacting with those utilizing the center would not be sustainable. He cited multiple nights last season when the center opened and trained outreach members could not be present. Treece raised additional concerns about the station.
A report on renaming the Columbia Regional Airport was also on the agenda, but the council took no action on it.