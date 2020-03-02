The City Council heard from citizens at their regular Monday night meeting on a myriad of topics including critiques on the city’s approach to community policing, plans to improve aging sewer systems and a request to rezone a lot on Providence.
Peggy Placier with the organization Race Matters, Friends told the City Council that their community policing plan didn’t go far enough. She criticized the plan for focusing too much on structural changes without acknowledging the nuances of community policing issues.
“The idea that only structural changes matter misses the point,” she said.
Another Race Matters, Friends representative, Chad McLaurin, criticized Police Chief Geoff Jones for a lack of transparency. He said that Jones has been refusing to release information Race Matters, Friends has requested. He said that Jones incorrectly used Sunshine Laws as justification for not releasing documents.
He brought up the Vibez Lounge shooting that resulted in the death of Tershawn E. Kitchen. After the incident, Columbia Police Department released a video to provide the community with information about the shooting. Absent from the video is body camera footage showing police officers providing medical care to Kitchen in the moments before he died. Vibez claimed that police deterred its employees from helping Kitchen and were slow in taking action themselves.
The council also heard a proposal to rezone about half an acre at the northwest corner of Providence Road and Third Avenue. AQ Beauty Supply currently operates there. However, the business is moving and the owners of the property, Thomas and Pam Kardon, argue that the limitations of the property’s current zoning designation make finding a new tenant difficult.
A statement of intent for use of the property adopted in 2009 restricts prospective business in the lot to operating only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It also requires a higher level of landscaping and, most importantly, limits the types of businesses that can operate there. The Kardons’ request would eliminate those limitations
The mixed-use neighborhood zoning the Kardons seek would allow the sale of alcohol and tobacco and other uses that city staff feels are inappropriate for the surrounding residential neighborhood which includes Hickman High School across the street. However, the Kardons’ attorney, George Smith, said that they have no plans to lease to a business that sells alcohol or tobacco.
The son of the owners, Tom Kardon, spoke at the meeting saying they need more uses to lease the property. He mentioned that there has been a lot of new development downtown of expensive apartment buildings in the past few years and wondered why his family couldn’t develop their property, too.
“Why not the little guy, too?” he asked.
The council unanimously approved the rezoning.
In other City Council news:
- The council voted unanimously to approve the first phase of a sewer improvement project; this phase of the project will cost $400,000. The project will try to reduce overflowing and backups during heavy rain in the Fifth Street and Wilkes Boulevard area.
- The council heard a report from city staff who are seeking to pay for professional services in a growth impact study, which will look at how the city’s growth is affecting it financially.
- The council formally thanked Utilities Director Tad Johnsen and presented him with a resolution of appreciation. Johnsen first started working for the city in 1994 as a maintenance worker in the Parks and Recreation department before moving to utilities and rising up to the position of director.
- The council dissolved the Source Water Protection Task Force, a group that had been tasked with creating a plan to protect Columbia’s water supply. Any ongoing work will be taken over by water utility city staff.