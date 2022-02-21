Mayor Brian Treece introduced the idea Monday of the city working with Boone County in an engagement process and the possibility of sharing federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
During a pre-council meeting, Treece pointed out the Boone County logo at the bottom of the PowerPoint presentation given by the planning staff at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). He also made a comment about sharing the data gathered through the proposed community input process with the county.
“I notice the county logo here, through the county the health department has $36 million available,” Treece said. “Is it worth having a conversation with them?”
Council members expressed support for working together with the County Commission. First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler said she hoped that conversations about the funds between the city and the county would start to pick up.
Sixth Ward Council Member Betsy Peters noted that she had spoken with Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson about the sharing of ARPA funds between the city and county.
The comments came after Health Department staff outlined its approach for community engagement to educate the community on the federal ARPA funds and also gain insight for how to spend those funds from various stakeholders.
Last October, the council agreed to seek public input before deciding how to allocate $12.5 million in ARPA funds that the city expects to receive this year. The council already said that four key areas would be addressed with the first $12.5 million ARPA funds: mental health rapid access, community violence, homelessness and workforce development.
The education plan led by the Health Department would focus on guiding citizens on what ARPA funds mean for them, what the eligible uses are and how they can participate in the process.
Over $99,000 would be spent on a “comprehensive communication plan,” which would include radio and television ads, social media ads and magazine ads to educate citizens about what ARPA funds are and what the money would be spent on.
This is not the first time the Health Department has done such a community campaign. The agency led a community campaign for vaccine education in 2021. Because of the size of the previous campaign, the city contracted Bucket Media to execute it. The rough cost for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign was $200,000.
The outline gave examples of different community engagement strategies such as placing physical boards in various locations around Columbia with stickers. Community members would place a sticker on spending categories they prefer. The boards would be placed in high traffic areas like the Daniel Boone Library, city buildings, activity and recreation centers and grocery stores, according to the proposal.
In addition to physical “voting” systems, there would also be an online option. The online option would be hosted on the Columbia government website and use a service like Survey Monkey, the proposal said.
After voting results came in, the plan recommends 10 focus groups be put together to gain more community input. The entire process would cost $284,181 and would represent 2.3% of the ARPA funds.
At the end of the presentation, Second Ward Council Member Andrea Waner asked if the engagement plan would be impacted by a new proposal pushed by First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler to rethink the earlier agreements on how to use the ARPA funds. Fowler has introduced a resolution directing all $25 million in federal ARPA funds be spent on direct assistance to those most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Fowler confirmed that she would be addressing her proposal at the council’s March 7 meeting.