Columbia will seek a competitive grant that could fund the first steps toward the revitalization of Business Loop 70.
The City Council voted Monday to authorize an application for a planning grant from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program. The city could ask the U.S. Department of Transportation for up to $3 million that, if awarded, would be used to fund studies along the Business Loop between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle.
The Business Loop Community Improvement District has developed a concept plan and safety study for the corridor, which it reports cost it over $200,000 to put together. It has a long list of needs, though, and some have been deferred for many years.
The street’s condition drew criticism in December from the Downtown Leadership Council, who called on the city to take it over from the Missouri Department of Transportation to make some progress on the corridor. With costs high, the city needs to secure funding for the Business Loop first.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said the Business Loop is one of the first things visitors see as they come into the city, and improvements to the corridor are much needed.
“I’m happy to take advantage of, hopefully, this opportunity for us to do the important work that needs to happen,” Buffaloe said.
The RAISE Grant is a competitive application. But, it is intended to focus on low-income, historically underserved areas that have been negatively impacted by federal transportation policies.
Carrie Gartner, the improvement district’s executive director, thinks this is one reason the Business Loop has a good chance to receive the grant.
“A study along the I-70 Business Loop Corridor will be conducted to reinvigorate and reconnect areas in the community that were negatively impacted by (Interstate 70) in the late 1950s and are noted as historically disadvantaged and underserved,” Gartner wrote in a letter to city leaders.
Along with beautification and economic plans, possibilities for the corridor include intersection and pedestrian improvements, bicycle lanes and upgrades focused on people with disabilities, according to Gartner’s letter.
The study will “also include an innovative approach to stormwater management to address mitigation of long-standing flooding and wet-weather impacts to areas in underserved communities that sit downstream both north and south of the corridor,” she wrote in the letter.
The city is planning to provide $500,000 to the project. The improvement district has committed to spending up to $32,704 of its own money on the study as well, according to a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.
“This additional commitment will assist with the community engagement process for the next phase of the plan, including public meetings, mailings, advertisements, staff activities, and the like,” Gartner wrote.
Columbia receives water violation
A Feb. 8 report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources shows Columbia received a notice of violation for failing “to collect routine drinking water samples as required by the Lead and Copper Rule.”
The report, provided to the Missourian by the COMO Safe Water Coalition, shows that none of the 100 samples required every six months were submitted to the state in 2022.
Shawn Carrico, engineering supervisor with the Columbia Water and Light Department, said staff just found out about the violation on Friday. Carrico said that the city’s water quality has not changed, but the requirements for collecting samples have.
“All these violations that we’ve ever received are very serious and I’m very disappointed,” Director of Utilities David Sorrell said, adding that he will have a report by Monday that describes how the city can avoid this in the future.
Sorrell said the city was previously required to monitor 50 sites once every three years. That changed last year to a requirement to monitor 100 sites annually.
Carrico also said all the samples are usually collected and submitted to the state at one time.
Fusus in the future
The council voted to direct City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to bring an ordinance for the reconsideration of purchasing the Fusus software that sparked controversy last year and that council rejected in November.
Fusus is a software that would allow the police department to view in real time the camera feeds of those who choose to register with the system. Camera owners would be able to opt in or out when they choose, and could limit the amount of access they give police.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster brought the motion forward, adding that a number of residents have called for a reconsideration and that Roger Johnson, the Boone County prosecuting attorney, sent letters asking the same.
“Such ordinance should include explicit reference to the protections of any and all first amendment rights, as well as protections that ensure non-discrimination in its use, including but not limited to race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability or other classifications protected by law,” Foster said.
Foster could not say Monday when the ordinance would come up to the council.
Audubon, Shepard traffic calming
The council unanimously approved traffic calming devices along Audubon Drive and Shepard Boulevard despite a majority of neighbors’ comments Monday objecting to the plan.
The proposal included seven speed humps, two speed tables and three crosswalk improvements along the two streets — which neighbors agreed see far too many drivers blowing through at high speeds.
City staff said the data they gathered shows 85% of cars travel at almost 40 mph on Shepard Boulevard and at more than 36 mph on Audubon Drive.
While some neighbors said the traffic claming measures could end up pushing speeders into other residential streets, Jim Muench, former chair of the Shepard Boulevard Neighborhood Association, said no measures were necessary at this time.
“They’re basically turning Shepard and Audubon streets into an obstacle course for those of us in the neighborhood to have to drive through, and there’s no reason for it,” he said. “There are zero accidents on those streets.”
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said she was torn about how to vote, but that she would rather not wait until someone gets hit by a car.
“It’s worth making an effort to slow the traffic down,” she said.
City staff said the measures could reduce speeds to close to 25 mph.
Muench said that the neighborhood association sent ballots out to every household in the neighborhood. Of the 228 ballots returned, Muench said, 144 voted against the proposal while 84 voted in favor of it.
He called the approval a “huge violation of democracy.”
The project will cost $70,000. Shephard Boulevard and Audubon Drive are the fifth and 11th highest priorities in the 2020 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, respectively.
Oakland Gravel rezoning
The council voted to rezone a 3.3-acre property on 3612 Oakland Gravel Rd. from single family to two-family residential zoning. Anna Donelson, who lives across the street, said in an email to the city that the property belonged to a member of one of Columbia’s first families.
Black Dog Consulting and Development, the owner of the property, intends to secure optional cottage development standards, which would allow smaller single-family lots over the tract instead of actual two-family residences. That proposal will head to Columbia’s Board of Adjustment for approval.