Columbia will seek a competitive grant that could fund the first steps toward the revitalization of Business Loop 70.

The City Council voted Monday to authorize an application for a planning grant from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program. The city could ask the U.S. Department of Transportation for up to $3 million that, if awarded, would be used to fund studies along the Business Loop between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

