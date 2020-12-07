The Columbia City Council unanimously passed an agreement with Boone County for CARES Act funding distribution at Monday night.
The city will receive $495,000, most of which will go toward helping small businesses through the Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
Businesses with at least 51% ownership in Boone County and 49 or fewer full-time employees who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic were eligible to apply for funding.
The application was originally supposed to be open for just two days, Dec. 3-4. However, it closed early because of an overwhelming number of applications.
Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole, who presented the staff report Monday, said he received 94 applications in the first two hours it was available.
From those applications, the Housing Programs Division selected 49 businesses to receive a $10,000 grant each. The division is working to distribute the funds by Dec. 18, Cole said.
The remaining businesses that applied and those who have since contacted the city directly were put on a waitlist in case more relief becomes available.
The remaining $5,000 will go to the city. Two thousand dollars of that will be allocated to update the Housing Programs Division’s software for the Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
Altogether, the Housing Programs Division has given funds to 128 businesses and allocated over $1.1 million in funds to assist local businesses throughout the course of the pandemic, according to a Monday news release.
Council members, including Mayor Brian Treece, have previously expressed frustration about the county’s distribution of CARES Act funds.
Cole also gave an update on the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding, which amounts to $747,588. He pointed out that a request for proposals from interested organizations is due Friday.
The CARES Act funding discussion followed an update from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning about the coronavirus pandemic.
Browning said the county recently saw its highest number of cases reported in one day — Dec. 3 — at 226 cases. The county has a positivity rate of 36.2%, though Browning warned that testing numbers have decreased since Thanksgiving, which likely caused the positivity rate to go up.
She said the county likely experienced an increase in demand for tests as people prepared to gather and travel for the holiday. But now, Browning said test numbers have dropped back down to pre-Thanksgiving rates.
Similar to the positivity rate, the number of hospitalizations in the county was also on the rise. From August through October, there were 125 total hospitalizations for Boone County residents. In November alone, there were 113.
Browning called these numbers “a concern.”
Boone County’s hospitals provide a catch-all health care resource for surrounding counties. This means that coronavirus cases from neighboring counties could impact Boone County’s overall hospitalization rates. The county’s new case rates and mortality rates are, on average, lower than its neighbors, Browning said.
After seeing a spike following Halloween, Browning said her department is waiting to see the impacts of Thanksgiving celebrations.
Browning extended the city’s health orders Dec. 4, opting for a two week extension instead of the usual three weeks because of the unknown consequences of the Thanksgiving holiday.
She also clarified changes in contact tracing, explaining that those who don’t a call from a contact tracer do receive a packet of information. Browning also said the mobile morgue, obtained by Truman Veterans’ Hospital, was a precautionary measure and has not been used.