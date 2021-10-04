The Columbia City Council came to a consensus Monday about moving forward on deciding how American Rescue Plan Act funds will be allocated.
It will not assign monetary amounts to issues yet, but will instead start a long-term process to look deeper into needs of the community, council members agreed during a public pre-council meeting.
The process will be centered around public input and include conversations with those most impacted by COVID-19, the council agreed. It will primarily determine how to spend the second round of ARPA funds, $12.5 million, which will be awarded to the city next Spring, Councilperson Betsy Peters said.
Soliciting public comment will not take place solely within the formal city council chambers. First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler reiterated that citizens have stressed that the city council public hearing process is not accessible to all community members.
The council had previously asked Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County director of public health, to facilitate a robust public outreach process to gather input from the community. At that time, she said the agency did not have the capacity because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Now City Manager John Glascock reports the agency does have the capacity, as long as it takes place over a longer period of time and is not a condensed process.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services conducted a similar outreach program called the Community Health Assessment in 2018 under the direction of Browning. The report received input from more than 1,500 Boone County residents.
The council agreed that they trust Browning to lead a similar outreach process to determine how to spend the ARPA funds. Fowler said she has spoken with community members who are enthusiastic and willing to help that process and speak to community members in spaces where they feel comfortable.
The council also agreed to take some action now.
They directed city staff to look into a few key issues/projects and issue Request for Proposal (RFP) bids. This allows city staff to formally look into these issues and discuss them with relevant community organizations who have experience working to address them. An RFP allows community organizations to submit a business plan on how they can provide a good or service to the city.
The issues discussed for RFP include:
- A resource center for homelessness and housing insecurity
- A rapid access center to provide 24/7 mental health resources
- A process to combat community violence
- Barrier-free workforce development programs
Debby Graham, Room at the Inn director, reported it is still urgently looking for a space to lease for their winter shelter for the homeless.
Discussion of how to spend the $25 million the city is being awarded in federal ARPA funds has led to numerous citizen suggestions at hearings stretching back to the spring. At times, that discussion became entangled with the annual process of adopting the city’s fiscal year budget.
Council members finally made it clear at their last meeting that ARPA funds are not part of the budget process and would be handled separately.