A push for public engagement rounded out Monday night’s City Council meeting, with Mayor Barbara Buffaloe asking city staff to prepare an update on proposals for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Buffaloe instructed City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to prepare a bulleted list by the council’s May 16 meeting outlining the status of the request for proposals and community engagement process for four key areas: homelessness, community violence, workforce development and mental health services. Council in October announced those priority areas for the first $12.5 million in ARPA funds.
“This might be especially helpful for (those) newer to the council,” Buffaloe said, at what was her second ever meeting as mayor. “There had been discussion about quick updates for those (that might) help to handle this.”
Buffaloe’s request for a formal update was part of a unanimous council push for increased transparency and community engagement around the ARPA funds.
Several council members offered potential methods for improving engagement, including Ward One Council Member Pat Fowler’s suggestion to consider using city funds to bolster the planning process.
Third Ward Council Member Karl Skala then suggested reviving a door-to-door practice, having city representatives go out into communities and asking people what the city could do to help them feel safe.
“This is really an opportunity for us to walk the walk that we’ve been talking about with community engagement,” added Second Ward Council Member Andrea Waner.
Council also voted to allow GoCOMO to hire drivers specifically for its paratransit service in hopes of alleviating staffing strain and meeting high demand. The hope is that the new position will reduce the stain on full-service drivers who are currently having to split their efforts between para- and regular service.
The bus service is down around 40% of its staff, leading to some reductions in services. In response to these staffing issues, bus drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime a week since August of 2021.
Also Monday night, City Council instructed city staff to continue negotiations with Logboat Brewing Company over a proposed lease agreement for city land along the Colt Railroad.
Because of an impending expansion, the brewery needs to construct additional parking and would like to lease some city land to do so. City staff sought direction from the council Monday after disagreements over the yearly lease rate.
Citing the additional improvements and taxpayer dollars the expansion would bring the city, the brewery proposed a lease rate of $1 a year for the 3,707 square feet of land it wants to lease along the railroad. This is in juxtaposition to the city-suggested starting payment of $4,262 a year, which is based on average market value.
Skeptical of this $1-a-year figure, the council advised staff to resume negotiations to try to bring the amount more in line with market value. However, they also recognized the value that will be added by other improvements planned by the brewery and asked city staff to consider this during negotiations.
These improvements include widening Fay Street, increased lighting and new sidewalks.
“The neighborhood needs it desperately,” said Logboat representative Tyson Hunt.
In other news, City Council took the first step toward approving a proposed 3% pay raise for all city employees not represented by unions. The issue will now be taken up at a future meeting, while negotiations continue between labor group representatives and city staff in relation to raises for union employees. Council also confirmed the upcoming vote on the city’s roll cart ban, which will appear on the May 16 agenda.