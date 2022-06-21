The Columbia Police Department fielded questions from the Columbia City Council about the department’s response to the attorney general’s vehicle stops report during a pre-council work session Tuesday.
The vehicle stops report, released June 1, revealed that Black drivers in Columbia are 3.95 times more likely than white drivers to be pulled over by police. The disparity has lingered since at least as far back as 2000, according to the report.
Council questions focused on accountability over traffic stop videos and data reported by officers, the police department’s records management system and the role of the Police Chief’s Vehicle Stops Committee in making recommendations to the police.
Police Chief Geoff Jones said the department would require supervisors to audit all traffic stop videos where an odor or consent search was performed. Supervisors already randomly audit traffic stop videos, Jones said.
Responding to a question from Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala, Jones said supervisors audit traffic stop videos monthly.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler raised a concern that officers may fail to turn on their body cameras. Jones said this would be a policy violation that the department deals with through its discipline process.
Fowler also asked what would happen if an officer failed to document what happened during a stop. Jones said that every stop must have a corresponding report. The department knows when an officer stops someone because the camera installed in each police car turns on when its flashing lights do, he said.
Among the data points an officer must mark after a stop is whether it was investigative. Investigative stops are based on prior evidence; for example, if an officer stops someone who has a warrant out for their arrest, the stop is investigative.
Jones said that, in his opinion, investigative stops are not discretionary. He said adjusting the racial disparity in traffic stops to account for investigative stops would provide a better picture of whether the disparity is due to officer bias.
Fowler asked Jones how the department would ensure officers accurately mark investigative stops. Jones said the department is training officers on how to do so and is clarifying what counts as investigative.
For example, officers will sometimes have the evidence to make an investigative stop but will wait for the person to commit a traffic violation before pulling them over, Jones said. He added that the department is training officers to mark such stops both as a traffic violation and an investigative stop.
Council members also asked Jones about the department’s records management system.
Jones made a presentation to the council at the work meeting, and one of the presentation’s “next steps on addressing bias” was to install a new records management system “to assure data is accurate, accessible and transparent.”
Jones said the hope for a new system would be that it could automate reports so human employees could focus on interpreting the data. He said it is difficult to produce “anything meaningful” with the current system.
In response to a question from Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters, Jones said the department will send officers on July 11 to survey the data system Columbia police are considering.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner pointed out that it needs to be clearer where the funding for a new system would come from.
“What’s the damn plan?” Waner asked. “When are we moving forward and what are we doing now to address the concerns that we’re seeing in this report that I know you care about?”
Jones said the department is “intentionally trying to budget” for a new records system, which he said would likely cost about $1.5 million.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe noted that the department is understaffed and said she was concerned the data might be collected without the department doing anything with it. Jones said he plans to charge the IT department with handling and reviewing the data.
Two members of the Vehicle Stops Committee, Pamela Hardin and Jerome Sally, were present. Council members asked Jones and the committee members about the committee’s role in making recommendations to the police.
According to Jones’ presentation, the committee was responsible for recommending that the department collect more traffic stop data than required by state law, hold focus groups on race relations and de-emphasize odor searches. Jones said the department has adopted most of the committee’s suggestions.
Fowler asked Hardin how the committee would navigate problems with data collection, understaffing and police mistrust to “show the hopeful path forward” for community members.
Hardin said Columbia is “ahead of the game” in improving policing and positioned to spearhead change. She said the committee can help by using data and its link to Jones to recommend policy changes and share it with the community.
“Those are the kinds of things that we can take back to the community and say, ‘These are the things that are happening, things are changing, not overnight, but things are changing,’” Hardin said.
West Ash Pump Station upgrades move forward
In its regular meeting Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously to direct staff to proceed with a construction project to upgrade the West Ash Pump Station, which was constructed in 1970.
The vote came after a public hearing during the council meeting.
A 2016 assessment identified the station as essential to the functions of the city’s water system. At the time, improvements were recommended to improve the station’s reliability by replacing the outdated equipment.
The construction project will improve the station by adding a backup generator, replacing electrical equipment, upgrading valves and replacing the roof.
An estimate from the contracted engineering firm puts the probable cost at $3.1 million. This would mean that additional funding of $300,000 may be needed for completion, as just over $2.8 million is now available for the project.
Veterans United Drive approved
The portion of Southampton Drive east of Providence Road will be renamed Veterans United Drive, a change approved by the council in a 6-1 decision.
The request for a name change prompted extended discussion about the city’s standards for changing the names of streets. Ultimately, Veterans United’s contributions to the community were considered in allowing the change.
MU Health Care’s South Providence Medical Park is the only other business on the stretch of land in question. The UM System Board of Curators, which owns the property, expressed its support for the name change in November.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster was the lone dissenter, citing concerns about precedent.
“We could vote to do this, but I would be left confused about what our criteria are for making that decision,” Foster said.