Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection.
The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19 meeting voicing their concerns on some of the proposed changes to exits, including a new interchange at I-70 and U.S. 63.
In the letter, the council also expressed concerns about a proposed new intersection at Parker Street and provided its perspective on the traffic issues at the confluence of I-70 and U.S. 63.
For more information, including more detailed documents, visit the MoDOT website. The MoDOT plan includes many details about each intersection with I-70 in Boone County.
Scott Boulevard
With an expanding city, council members would like to ensure that MoDOT considers what impact projects have as the population grows and moves, specifically involving northeastern and western Columbia.
One intersection of focus is Scott Boulevard and I-70. The city has advocated for a new interchange because of its impact to reduce traffic on Stadium Boulevard, as well as provide better access across Perche Creek.
“What we’re seeing from MoDOT is that they’re not really, in our opinion, addressing it like they probably should,” Public Works Operations Manager Richard Stone said. “We would hope that they would, I don’t know that they won’t, but they don’t have funding for it.”
While MoDOT did not include any extension of Scott Boulevard to I-70, the department agrees that access across Perche Creek, especially for emergency situations, is important to address as a part of the improvements to the interstate.
“On the west side, we’ve got what they call an AJR, an access justification report, for a possible additional interchange at Scott Boulevard. We’ve done that study,” said Interim Public Works Director Shane Creech. “That’s something that is on everyone’s radar, we want to make sure that this evaluation takes into account that information, it’s already available and we looked at that as part of this process.”
MoDOT Project Manager Brandi Baldwin leads the team evaluating what needs to be done to I-70 to best improve its efficiency long-term. She explained that MoDOT is focusing on direct improvements to I-70 with these projects, mainly widening the interstate to three lanes in each direction and improving the interchange at U.S. 63.
“The Scott Boulevard extension would extend to I-70, and the city has shared they have an Access Justification Report that they did about 10 years ago. Those are a separate project,” Baldwin said. “Unfortunately those documents are around 10 years old and typically the Federal Highway Administration will require you to update those if they’re more than three years old.”
She pointed out that MoDOT has made traffic-flow improvements at Stadium Boulevard, which she stated has minimized the need for a Columbia exit further west.
The city’s letter to MoDOT states that, “All proposals to date from MoDOT have appeared to specifically avoid any possibility of construction of any aspect of the Scott Boulevard interchange. ... The City is prepared for further discussions to facilitate these connections.”
Interstate 70 & U.S. 63
The council also spoke about how the interchange at I-70and U.S. 63 restricts traffic flow.
“When you have an interstate and a major four-lane federal highway, you would typically see a full cloverleaf interchange for all directions without being dumped out onto city roads,” Councilperson Matt Pitzer said.
While MoDOT would like to fix the interchange as best as possible, funding restraints prevent the project from addressing all wishes from the city, Baldwin said. Columbia has grown around U.S. 63, unlike other urban areas in the state, meaning the space constraints of the interchange prevent some alternatives that might be more efficient, she said.
Both proposals for the interchange would provide direct access for travelers heading from northbound U.S. 63 to westbound I-70, and for eastbound I-70 to southbound U.S. 63. However, a full cloverleaf is not in the current plans.
“A fully directional interchange, an interchange that requires no stopping in any of the movements, would be greatly impactful to the area,” Baldwin said. “So when we look at projects like this, we do have to take into account those impacts we would have to what is in our environment. And a lot of what is around the connector is a lot of businesses that we need, to make sure we balance the impacts of how we impact those businesses with our project needs.”
MoDOT’s focus for this interchange is to provide dedicated directional ramps for the most traveled turning movements through the interchange to keep traffic moving, she said.
Parker Street/Bowling Street
Additionally, a new exit proposed for Parker Street would have southbound traffic exiting onto Bowling Street, where a proposed homeless resource shelter could be located.
“I don’t like the idea that with all the resources we’re going to put into the opportunity campus, that we’re going to site an exit off the interstate right next to it,” Councilperson Pat Fowler said. “I think that’s really unfair to what we’re trying to accomplish to help people transition into housing and make them feel less than they already feel.”
While the draft letter did not explicitly oppose an exit near the proposed opportunity campus, the council stated they do not believe an additional exit is needed at Parker because of the proximity to the Rangeline and Providence exits, as well as auxiliary routes Business Loop 70 and Vandiver that provide access to the interstate.
”Complete streets”
A Hinkson Creek Trail extension connecting Clark Lane and East Business Loop 70 was not included in MoDOT’s presentation. The city would like to address this as part of a move toward more “complete streets” for non-motorized transportation to be included.
The city would like to focus on a wholistic approach to all projects; that includes not only motorized traffic, but also pedestrian and bike traffic. The approach is in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration’s Complete Streets model that is designed to incorporate all modes of transportation equitably.
“When I say complete streets, I mean we go into a project, looking at not only vehicles, but bicyclists and pedestrians, and how to handle a road for all three of those,” Creech explained.
The timeline for beginning projects is unknown, but improvements to the pavement and the U.S. 63 interchange are of the highest priority and are the only two projects currently funded, Baldwin said.
By June, MoDOT hopes to contract with engineering and construction firms as a part of their Design-Build process, choosing one by the end of 2023. Construction is slated to be complete around late 2026 for the connector, while other intersections in the project do not have a set timeline at the time of this piece.