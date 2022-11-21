The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 against the purchase of Fusus surveillance software for the Columbia Police Department after a contentious public hearing at its meeting Monday night.

First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster voted against the purchase, citing concerns about transparency, privacy and equity.

