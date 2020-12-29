CARES Act funding took up the bulk of the conversation at a Columbia City Council work session Tuesday morning, as members requested over $16 million in reimbursements for COVID-19-related expenses.
Along with CARES Act funding, which is federal money for coronavirus relief, council members discussed concerns about a recent performance audit and the city’s stakeholder process, updated the city’s strategic plan and suggested possible compensation for city employees.
The requested reimbursement would cover costs the city has incurred from the pandemic in Health Department personnel expenses, personal protective equipment, small business expense programs and citywide COVID-19 leave costs.
The council also discussed the process of appropriating the $5 million in COVID-19 reimbursements Boone County will pay the city for public health and safety expenditures during the pandemic.
Stephanie Browning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director, told the council she expects COVID-19 vaccines will be free for the public with funding from the state and federal levels, but the city will need to cover staffing costs to administer the vaccine. The department will also use funds to create educational materials about the vaccine.
After a brief presentation on the independent performance audit of the city’s finance and utilities departments by RubinBrown, LLP, the council discussed ways to improve the auditing process to provide more detailed feedback.
“I found the audit very helpful because it’s in small enough bites that the staff can address these issues, and that is a step forward,” Sixth Ward councilwoman Betsy Peters said.
Mayor Brian Treece has expressed frustration with the process and result of the audit.
Council members discussed whether the audit was worth the $21,000 it cost for the feedback the city received, as well as the feedback that the city is too closely tied to ordinances rather than policies and procedures.
Treece suggested instituting narrowly focused internal audits to address each city department’s issues individually.
The council did not come to a consensus on how to proceed, instead opting to meet again in February to address concerns.
Council members also discussed the policy stakeholder process. Deputy City Manager De’Carlon Seewood presented a larger engagement plan with the goal of increasing social and racial equity in Columbia by refining local government’s policies .
In a series of interviews with 72 racially diverse Columbia residents, including MU students, Seewood gathered evidence of common themes of inequity in the city.
Seewood suggested future improvements to increase transparency on policies and procedures and create a more equitable community for people of color .
These improvements include creating a community-led task force with council representation and instituting a dashboard to help the community hold the city accountable for the actions it takes to address racism.
The council also made strategic plan updates, which were refined from its Dec. 7 meeting, to reflect five condensed strategic priorities: an inclusive community, safe neighborhoods, modern infrastructure, resilient economy and organizational excellence.
City staff may also receive a raise in the new year to compensate for additional responsibilities brought on by the pandemic. City Manager John Glascock suggested using up to $1 million in supplementary city funds for these raises.