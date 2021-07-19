Discussion of a series of bills about the proposed Cherry Street Hotel made up a large part of Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Because of concerns about space limitations on the property, Council members decided to set aside the vote and discuss whether to lease 99 parking spaces in the Tenth and Cherry Municipal Parking Garage. These spaces would accommodate guests of the future six-story, 140-room hotel.
A motion was passed 6-1to table the vote for a later date and receive more data or hear other options for parking arrangements. Pat Fowler, First Ward councilwoman, voted no on the motion and the parking plan.
According to the council memo, 31 spaces on Level C of the parking garage would be marked “Hotel Only Spaces.” The additional 68 project spaces would remain unreserved.
Because the garage is now at full capacity, the developers would be given priority to lease the 68 vacant spaces as they become available, paying the standard monthly rate, according to a council memo.
Several people came forward for public comment to express their concern about the parking situation; specifically, that residents would lose permits they currently own or would be pushed to the bottom of the wait list to receive a permit. Some were also worried about how losing hourly parking spots could affect small businesses and workers downtown.
However, council members and residents did see the economic benefits of a third hotel downtown.
Also related to the hotel, Council members unanimously approved the design adjustment of combining the two lots for the project into one and waived the utility easement requirement.
Additionally, the council unanimously approved the proposal to build a half street with a curb along Hitt Street . This would accommodate a sidewalk and a future unloading area for the hotel.
Council members also unanimously approved the design and construction of a fourth generation unit at the Landfill Gas Electric Generation Plant for the city landfill.
This unit is a part of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, and the estimated cost of construction is $2 million. It will be funded by electric utility funds.
Council members also unanimously approved a six-month delay in enforcing regulations on short-term rentals, such as those offered through Airbnb, Vrbo and others in the online vacation rental marketplace. The council and the Planning and Zoning Commission have been trying to establish regulations for years, but it has proved to be difficult to do so.
Later in the meeting, council members unanimously approved the installation of a $300,000 fence at the top of the Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage in an effort to prevent people from jumping off the roof.
The council also approved a proposal to compensate retailers 25 cents for every trash bag voucher redeemed to cover the costs associated with the new trash program. This was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer voting against it.
After a public hearing on the MKT Wetlands improvement project, council members unanimously authorized the construction, including building two wetland pools, a boardwalk with a lookout deck and a series of trails. The construction will cost $120,000.
The City Council will meet again Aug. 2.