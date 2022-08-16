The Columbia Housing Authority updated the Columbia City Council on its Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan at the council’s regular meeting Monday.
The plan, which has been in the works for six months, includes the authority’s Opportunity Campus and its plan for a permanent supportive housing project at Park Avenue.
The Opportunity Campus plan would develop a resource hub and a permanent space for Room at the Inn, Turning Point, Voluntary Action Center (VAC), and Loaves and Fishes to collaborate. Each of these groups support single, homeless adults, a group identified as needing extra support by the city’s original request for proposal for the Opportunity Campus.
The proposed 75-bed low-barrier shelter, which could expand up to 100 beds, would also provide food, mail services, showers, laundry, restrooms, internet and other supportive services that would enable people to stabilize themselves, including paths to permanent supportive housing, according to the presentation.
It would create a permanent, year-round location for Room at the Inn, which would provide overnight shelter 365 days a year, as well as resource centers for Turning Point and VAC. Loaves and Fishes would provide meals on site.
“We know in order for people to be able to get off the street, get a better position in life, get better housing, they need support services,” said Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) CEO Randy Cole. “If we don’t have enough supportive services, people can slide back into homelessness and be prevented from getting market-rate housing.”
Cole said the opportunity campus would be “the hub to bring more of these supportive services together.”
Since its last report in late July, the collaborative group working on the Opportunity Campus has met multiple times a month to review existing data on homelessness in Columbia and determine what services to provide and how to provide them, Cole said during the presentation.
The group has conducted far-reaching public outreach throughout the city, including populations CHA serves and homeless encampments, to determine what services should be provided to best increase the community’s ability to support single, homeless adults, he said.
They’ve traveled to visit and tour other communities’ homeless service facilities. They’ve identified properties to use and have created operational and financial plans.
Cole also presented CHA’s plan for the Park Avenue permanent supportive housing project. He said the property currently holds 70 units, which they hope to rebuild to contain 79, 22 of which will be for for single, homeless adults.
“We need to expand our footprint as a community in terms of more affordable housing,” Cole said. The first step, he said, is to ensure the city preserves what it already has. The Park Avenue property is the city’s longest tenured affordable housing in our community, he said.
Drawing from public input obtained from residents on site, CHA hopes to implement new energy efficient housing, including a community garden space, a facility for programming and services, and to expand the local supportive service providers they work with. He said the only negative comment they received from current residents was ‘why hasn’t this happened yet.’
For the Park Avenue project, Cole said CHA would use some of its private equity but will also request $2 million in city American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $5 million from the county’s ARPA bucket and $12 million from the state.
Cole suggested the council pass an amendment to ensure closing on the property and proper zoning can be achieved, to ensure financing mechanisms are in place, to further refine the management structure and to ensure the city commits to financially supporting the projects in the coming years.
Cole also asked for the city to enable CHA to hire additional staff, since the authority is currently operating at 84% of what it takes to staff the section eight program, said Cole.
First Ward council member Pat Fowler expressed appreciation for Cole and the CHA’s dedication to addressing housing and homelessness issues, which have been especially relevant to her constituency and have received immense public engagement over the past year.
She also questioned whether the projects conflict with a state law passed in late June that requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public, according to previous Missourian reporting. Communities that do not comply with the law could jeopardize any state funding they receive for homeless services and programs.
While Cole was unsure whether there’d be an issue, City Counselor Nancy Thompson said the city would be fine as long as it doesn’t pass a policy preventing police from enforcing the ban.
“As long as we’re careful in the way we handle ourselves, we’ll be okay,” Thompson said, though she stipulated she’s still waiting for additional guidance to be handed down from the state in the future.
Fourth Ward council member Nick Foster asked whether the Opportunity Campus’s focus on single, homeless adults would hinder families’ abilities to obtain support.
Cole pointed to services like Love Columbia and Salvation Army Harbor House, which are more geared toward families.
City staff comments on the recommendations are due back to CHA by Aug. 31 and a final report will be submitted by Sept. 30.
Broadband grants
The Broadband Business Planning Task Force discussed improving and expanding internet access in Columbia at the pre-council work session Monday. Andy Wyatt, grant administrator for the city, identified and presented two broadband grant opportunities to the council.
The grants are the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant, which has a budget of $100,000 to $10 million over a project period of four years, and the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant, which has a budget of $5 million to $100 million over a project period of five years and a 30% cost sharing match.
The city’s deadline to submit applications for each grant is Sept. 29 and 30, respectively.
The city would need to partner with a service provider to successfully submit the broadband grant applications before the deadline, according to the discussion.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and City Manager De’Carlon Seewood expressed doubt about the success of the grant applications and whether the city qualifies for the funds, as there is currently no data available to the city that show areas in need for broadband, Seewood said.
“We need to go ahead and try. We should pick a partner that we think would work well for us and try,” council member Betsy Peters said.
EquipmentShare
EquipmentShare presented its Chapter 100 application for tax abatement to the council during the pre-council work session. The company is intending to build a corporate campus in front of Interstate 70 and bring new jobs to Columbia. EquipmentShare is applying for a 75% abatement of the personal property taxes on their investment in constructing this project.
Buffaloe expressed excitement about the potential of the project in offering new jobs and retaining high school and college graduates in Columbia.
Fowler said she is not in favor of the project until a performance agreement is available for review “to know how beneficial this project will be for vulnerable members of the community.”
Virtual participation
The council heard a report from city staff regarding the expansion of virtual participation in board and commission meetings. The council voted in June to extend the virtual participation trial program for the Disabilities Commission, which requested all boards and commissions allow virtual attendance.
The cost of the virtual participation program was estimated to be around $40,860 “due to several staff members being on multiple boards,” said Mark Neckerman, the city's interim IT director.
He added that conference room equipment is expected to cost around $33,500 and that money could be saved by moving some meetings to the council chamber.
Fowler and Buffaloe raised concerns that were less focused on expenses than on accessibility with regards to time.
“How do we get from a place where we're not narrowing the participation of our residents or community members into business days?” Fowler asked. “How do we broaden this out so that these boards and commissions can operate at a time when their members can attend, and the public can attend?”
Buffaloe asked for the staff's plan moving forward, and Neckerman said the next step is purchasing Zoom licenses for board and commission staff members.
“So one of the things that we'll bring forward is a budget amendment for purchasing a license and a budget amendment," Neckerman said.