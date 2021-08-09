An emergency mask ordinance for Columbia failed to get the required six votes needed to pass during a rowdy meeting Monday night.
The vote was split 3-3, and with Ward 4 council member Ian Thomas absent, the bill required a unanimous vote among the remaining six members.
The emergency ordinance would have required that masks be mandatory for anyone 5 and older in indoor and outdoor spaces where they would be within 6 feet of another person. It would exempt gatherings of family members who share the same household.
Ahead of the meeting, the council received 743 emails about the bill, Treece said.
The topic was already contentious before the meeting even began. An anti-mask protest formed outside city hall and moved inside when the session started at 7 p.m.
Inside, it was a standing-room only crowd with signs held high reading, “No Mask Mandate. Free Choice,” “Mandate Unconstitutional” and “Masks Don’t Work.”
Treece began by reminding those in the audience about the mask-wearing policy in city government buildings, but he backed down from requiring unmasked visitors to leave. He did request that the audience refrain from vocally demonstrating in support or against the mandate.
But then two minutes into the meeting as the noisy crowd kept shouting, Treece suspended all public comment. He cited the violation of mask rules in the building and the need to keep the possible spread of COVID-19 in the room low as reasons for his decision.
Emergency ordinances do not require public comment, he said.
“We would do this if the rules of decorum could be followed, but clearly that is not the case,” said Karl Skala, Ward 3 council member
Without public comment, a vote was called at 7:30 p.m.
“Let me just say before I call the roll, I support wearing masks,” Treece said.
Despite the friction between him and the audience, he voted against the mandate, as did Matt Pitzer of Ward 5 and Betsy Peters of Ward 6.
Before the vote, Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, told the room that she worried that a mask mandate could deter hesitant residents from getting vaccinations and was unlikely to increase the use of masks.
“I don’t believe that a mask mandate is going to significantly increase mask wearing,” Browning said.
“I really just believe our time is better spent working with education, outreach and vaccinations.”
The number of people getting vaccinated has increased since the end of June, she said. The average in June was 800 vaccinations per week, which jumped to 1,358 per week in July. The current seven-day rolling average as of Monday morning was 2,386.
After the vote, a crowd gathered around the building to congratulate themselves on the outcome.
Volunteering to put on a mask if Treece would have let her make a public comment, Savannah Gilmore, 32, said afterward that she was displeased with the ruling.
“I think that is going against our First Amendment,” Gilmore said. “If you are going to have a special meeting to impose something on the people, then the people should get to speak. We are a federal republic.”
John Potter, 41, who belongs to a group that wants guardians to have the choice to mask their children, said he believed if the city mask mandate passed, Columbia Public Schools would follow.
“So we knew it was important that we tried to protest at the City Council meeting to get ahead of the game,” he said.