Members of the Columbia City Council discussed their priorities for the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget with the city manager and finance staff at a Thursday evening work meeting.
Andrea Greer, the city’s budget officer, presented City Manager De’Carlon Seewood‘s four priorities to the council: employee engagement and compensation, social services and community assistance, public transportation and public safety.
Greer said her staff is working on a budget that centers these priorities, but she and Seewood wanted the council’s input as well.
“Let’s talk about what our priorities are and let’s find that commonality, and then that can help us direct our actions as we’re putting together the budget,” Seewood said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said each council member discussed their top three budget priorities at the council’s retreat in May.
Many of their specific priorities, she said, aligned with Seewood’s broad categories; for example, city staffing falls under employee engagement and compensation.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said employee engagement and compensation “certainly needs to be at the top” because Columbia’s employees work so hard.
She added that social services and community assistance are important because the council only exists to help people.
Buffaloe said she had identified a few other categories of priorities from the retreat discussions, such as communications, community engagement and government decision making.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala emphasized that the city must center equity and implement residents’ feedback in constructing the budget.
Nick Foster, councilperson for the Fourth Ward, said prioritizing equity will also address infrastructure, transportation, public safety and other issues.
“So many of these things are connected, and it’s one of the reasons that when I talk about equity, I say that if we can address equity in an effective manner, we will address these other things too,” Foster said.
Greer discussed how the city’s five-pronged Strategic Plan will guide how the city organizes its budget. The Strategic Plan emphasizes organizational excellence, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community and resilient economy.
Strategic Plan priorities will help the city identify which New Decision Items it will approve, said Greer. Departments must submit an NDI request for any spending that doesn’t fall under the city’s core budget, or the expenditures that roll over each year.
Greer said the city has received more NDI requests than it can fund — more than 700. Greer said she and Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes consulted the Strategic Plan priorities and pared down the requests to 31 that could be best justified.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said centering the Strategic Plan is crucial in identifying what the city should focus on.
“I don’t know how many priorities we’re going to come up with, but if we’re going to have like a dozen different priorities, then are we really prioritizing anything?” Pitzer asked.
The council also heard a presentation from OpenGov, a government technology company.
Account Executive Eric Wingbermuehle, one of the presenters, described OpenGov’s software as “providing suites of technology” to local governments to improve efficiency and “power more effective and accountable government.”
Over 1,000 governments use OpenGov, according to the presentation.
City department heads, council members and staff would be able to use the software to streamline the city’s budgetary planning, development and reporting processes, Wingbermuehle said.
During a demonstration of the software, presenter Matt Cahill said OpenGov would assemble budget information all in one place and organize this information around the Strategic Plan. The city would also be able to publish some information from OpenGov for the public to access.
“I certainly appreciate the ties to the Strategic Plan,” Foster said. “It’s critically important, and communication’s obviously one of the most important things in terms of the council and the community.”
The presenters said OpenGov would offer the city a five-year contract with a yearly subscription cost of $108,000 and a one-time fee of $61,400.
Greer said that if the city decides to use OpenGov, her goal would be to launch the software on Oct. 1, the first day of FY 2023. Part of this launch would be an interactive adopted budget document.
Buffaloe said she would like to hear from city staff and department heads before moving forward with adopting the software.
Skala said he has been familiar with OpenGov since the company started in 2012 and said he thinks the software has a “tremendous reputation.”
Matthew Lue, the city’s director of finance, also discussed with the council how the city’s new use tax would affect the budget.
Voters approved a 2% use tax on online purchases in April. Lue said the city could expect between $5.6 to $5.8 million in revenue from the tax in FY 2023.
The city projects that the tax should bring in about 10% of the revenue that sales tax generates once it begins producing its full revenue in FY 2024.
After this meeting, Greer said the next step for the city’s budget will be a work session in July. Then, the finance department will present the budget to Seewood on July 21 and to the city council on July 25.
Following public hearings in August and September, the city council will vote on and approve the budget at its second meeting in September.
The budget for FY 2023 will go into effect Oct. 1.