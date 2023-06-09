INDEPENDENCE — Stories were swapped and bonds appeared to be strengthened between city staff and council members at the annual Columbia City Council retreat Thursday night.
Some stood outside in the cool, summer weather until late hours getting to know each other better.
The group came to Friday morning's meeting seemingly less frustrated and more unified than the day before.
Addressing what had been a source of frustration, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood confirmed that council members are able to contact department heads directly with questions.
Previously, council members had been directed to speak to staff through Seewood's office, as he manages city employees.
The facilitator of the retreat, Julia Novak, confirmed that direct contact by council members is acceptable for department heads but not other city employees. Council members cannot direct staff except the city manager, who is hired by the council, and the city clerk.
Council members said they hope this change can lead to more clear and concise communication moving forward.
The main activity of the day was amending the city's strategic plan priorities. Each was altered by groups of staff and council members to best reflect the current needs of Columbia. The reworked priorities are:
- Organizational Excellence: Create and support an engaged organization that delivers an efficient, innovative, transparent and collaborative city government.
- Reliable and Sustainable Infrastructure: Provide reliable, sustainable and innovative infrastructure for the efficient delivery of municipal services to meet the current and future needs of our community.
- Inclusive and Equitable Community: Cultivate a community focusing on equitable access, inclusive engagement and equal opportunity and treatment for all.
- Resilient Economy: Foster a resilient and diverse economy that meets the needs of our community.
- Safe Community: Provide equitable community-centered public health and safety services to ensure the city is safe for all.
City staff plans to provide a status report on the retreat at the June 20 pre-council meeting. The council usually meets on the first and third Monday of each month but will be meeting on Tuesday instead to honor the federal Juneteenth holiday.
The retreat ended earlier than scheduled, with each participant sharing their closing remarks. Several staff and council members said they hope the progress made at the retreat will be implemented, not just discussed.
“Hopefully we don’t leave it in the locker room and take it to the field,” Fifth Ward Councilperson Don Waterman said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe closed the session with a request that each attendee finds their accountability within the topics discussed.
The next main challenge will be for department heads to implement the communication and additional strategies discussed during the retreat, Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said.