The Columbia City Council voted Monday to deny an administrative delay that would stall certain building and demolition permits in central city neighborhoods. The vote was preceded by a long discussion among residents and members of the council.

The delay would put a six-month pause on the issuing of building permits for multi-family housing with at least three units and demolition permits for buildings at least 50 years old.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700