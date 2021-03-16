Swift Prepared Foods has another $2.3 million worth of incentives to build its new Italian meats plant in northeast Columbia.
The Columbia City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed to spend $1.3 million to extend a sewer line to the potential Swift site at 5008 Paris Road. It also approved an economic development rider that would forgive the company, and future industrial suitors, up to $1 million in electric bills over five years if they employ at least 200 people full time at wages above the Boone County average.
The Boone County Commission, Columbia Public Schools and other taxing entities already have approved Chapter 100 incentives for Swift, which is considering whether to build in two phases a $185 million Italian meats plant. The plant would create 251 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $13.23 million.
The Chapter 100 incentives would spare Swift about $11 million in real and personal property taxes over 10 years. Over the next 10 years, the company would pay more than $3 million in property taxes to Columbia Public Schools if it builds on the 80-acre Paris Road property, which is in the midst of an industrial corridor.
Columbia is competing with two other sites to land the plant. The council voted to sweeten the incentives already approved.
Along with the sewer line, the council approved an ”economic development job creation rider” that makes Swift eligible for up to $200,000 in rebates on electric charges during each of its first five years in operation if it employs at least 200 people full time at wages higher than the Boone County average.
The same rider would be available to any company that builds a new plant and employs at least 200 people full time. Those jobs could be created incrementally, but at least 66 would be necessary in the first year and another 133 in the second.
Existing companies that expand their plants to add at least 25 more full-time jobs and boost their electric use by at least 500 kilowatts would be eligible for rebates of up to $50,000 for five years. Those jobs, too, would have to exceed average Boone County wages.
Swift Prepared Foods is a rebranding of Plumrose USA. The company has plants in Iowa, Mississippi, Indiana and Vermont and is preparing to open a ready-to-eat bacon plant in Moberly. The Columbia facility, if it is built, would produce Italian meats such as salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta and coppa.