Mayor Brian Treece suggested the Columbia City Council tablethe short-term rental ordinance until June 1 at Monday’s council meeting, after the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission asked for more time to review the ordinance.

This time will allow the commission and the Columbia Community Development Department to review the ordinances further before a final council discussion and vote.

Additionally, in the emergency resolution presented at Monday’s council, Columbia board and commission meetings will be canceled until further notice, among other measures. Enforcement will come from City Manager John Glascock and Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

At the last Planning and Zoning meeting, the commission voted the amended ordinance down 8-1, and asked the council for more time to make specific recommendations on the ordinance.

