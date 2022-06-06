Columbia City Council directed staff to research viable trash collection options at its regular meeting Monday night.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer raised the controversial topic, which led to this first step toward revamping the city’s trash collection system.
With “misinformation and misunderstanding” in the public, Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said that a plan and community feedback is needed to start working toward the solution.
The council’s May decision to lift the ban on roll carts reopened the controversial topic of trash collection.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said she was against privatization of trash collection, instead favoring a hybrid system of roll carts and black bags. Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said a work session would clarify the ambiguity of what a hybrid system is.
“I know we don’t want another work session, but when we get two hours of time to dedicate to something that is the talk of the town, we should probably do that,” Waner said.
Also at the meeting Monday, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones addressed the City Council about a report from the attorney general that showed Columbia police continue to disproportionately stop Black drivers.
The council will hold a work session on June 21 to discuss the vehicle stops data in more depth.
Jones said that one way the police department will respond to the disparity is to change its policies surrounding marijuana in traffic stops. The department will no longer train K-9s to alert to marijuana, Jones said, and officers will no longer search vehicles based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Starting July 1, the department will also audit all traffic stop videos of odor searches.
The police chief’s Vehicle Stops Committee has recommended the department collect more traffic stop data, Jones said. He said the department is working with the committee to make data available to the public, possibly with a dashboard that updates in real time.
In response to a question from Waner, Jones said the department will send officers on a trip in July to learn more about dashboard software.
“I’m grateful for the vehicle stops committee that is helping us to learn more,” Jones said. “When I became Chief, I said I would address concerns about biased policing. I said I would not police to a number, and that stands true today.”
In other actions, the council approved a plan to construct a pump station in southeast Columbia that would improve water pressure in the area.
David Sorrell, Columbia’s director of utilities, told the council that the station’s design is 90% complete and that construction could begin by the end of the year. It will be located near the intersection of Highway 63 and New Haven Road.
Sorrell and engineering supervisor Shawn Carrico said the station is necessary because southeast Columbia has developed significantly in the past few years. As development has increased, they said, some customers have experienced inconsistent water pressure.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole updated the council on his organization’s progress on planning a comprehensive homeless center in Columbia.
The Columbia Housing Authority received a $75,000 planning grant from the city for its plan to create a comprehensive homeless center. The organization has partnered with the Voluntary Action Center, Love Columbia, Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and Turning Point on the plan.
Cole said Monday night that the group has met several times, clarified their individual roles and engaged twice with the public about the plan. Cole also said the group has identified several possible sites for the center but could not specify yet where those locations are.
The center, called the Opportunity Campus, would bring an overnight shelter, a day center, a resource center and meals under one roof. Cole said the plan would also include a transitional housing component located at another site led by Love Columbia.
Diggs Meat Packing LLC requested that the city split the $98,000 cost of constructing sidewalks in front of its property along the portion of Hinkson Avenue west of College Avenue.
After discussion, the council recommended that the Public Works Department enter into a one-time agreement with Diggs Meat Packing LLC to construct the sidewalks.
Currently, the city only enters into cost-share agreements to repair downtown sidewalks. Shane Creech, the interim public works director, said the department is working on an ordinance to allow single-family property owners to enter into similar sidewalk construction cost-share agreements, but that program could be hurt if money goes to other projects.
Also at the meeting, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood clarified that the city has spent “less than a million” of the $25.2 million Columbia received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The city has decided that it will put $12.6 million of the funds toward homelessness, workforce development, behavioral health and community violence. The city will look to the public for feedback on how to spend the rest, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Seewood said the city is considering a dashboard that trackks how the city is spending the money.