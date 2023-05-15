Columbia bus routes will be combined from six routes to three in August, GoCOMO updated the Columbia City Council at their Monday meeting.

Public Works Director Shane Creech said that city bus drivers have been working overtime for two years and that combining existing routes will address the strain on drivers. He said they plan on advertising job positions at various career fairs, but do not predict any change due to national trends.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700