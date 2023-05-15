Columbia bus routes will be combined from six routes to three in August, GoCOMO updated the Columbia City Council at their Monday meeting.
Public Works Director Shane Creech said that city bus drivers have been working overtime for two years and that combining existing routes will address the strain on drivers. He said they plan on advertising job positions at various career fairs, but do not predict any change due to national trends.
Transit and Parking Manager Mike Sokoff said Columbia transit drivers understand and are supportive of cutting the routes.
Laborers’ International Union Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson spoke during general comments, saying solely raising minimum wages will not help retain employees. He argued that long-term employees need a better structure for raises.
“The city should seriously consider radical changes to the way that it treats employees,” Hutchinson said.
Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady expressed concerns on behalf of Columbia residents who have to take the bus on a regular basis. He said the consolidation of routes creates additional barriers for transit users and they need to be addressed as soon as possible.
Sports Fieldhouse
The council voted to authorize the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, located at A. Perry Philips Park. The project, costing $5.8 million, adds 44,500 square feet to the building and includes four hardwood courts, office space, restroom facilities, a multipurpose room and a seating area. The project also includes additional parking, walkways, landscaping and exterior lighting.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Gabe Huffington explained that allowing the CoMo Roller Derby team to have a track in the second phase of the Sports Fieldhouse is impractical. A feasibility study is underway to determine whether Northeast Regional Park can permanently house the CoMo Roller Derby, Huffington said.
There are no planned additional fees for the Sports Fieldhouse and will not be added to the fiscal 2024 budget, Huffington said. He said the construction of the fieldhouse will take approximately 16-18 months, with a goal of opening before the winter of 2024.
Homelessness report
An update on the city’s efforts to address the homelessness was presented to the council by Director of Public Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning.
Browning voiced some ideas from the public on expanding homelessness services. She mentioned suggestions that Room at the Inn shelter be kept open until noon on Sundays and Turning Point day center be open Sunday afternoons.
The city is advertising a new position dedicated to homeless services in the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services that would lead the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness. Browning said job candidates will be interviewed at the end of the month.
American Rescue Plan Act Funding
Browning also presented a report on Columbia’s 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Missourian reported Friday that 46 of 91 proposals had been chosen to move forward by an internal committee.
First Ward Councilperson Nick Knoth expressed concerns about ARPA funding proposals being judged in “the eyes of the beholder.”
Knoth motioned to make public the name of ARPA applicants and the amount, status and category of their requests. It passed with a vote of 6-1. He said this motion came after hearing from his constituents that transparency has been “highly sought after.”
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe asked Browning how ARPA funding can assist in ending community violence — one of the four areas the council highlighted in 2021.
Browning said the council set aside funding to do an assessment of need, which is being looked into. There is not just one single solution, she said.
“We need to make sure we have sustainable approaches so we can do this work longer,” Browning said.
Northland Drive speed bumps
The council voted to add eight speed bumps and a raised crosswalk on Northland Drive between Blue Ridge Road and Parker Street, costing an estimated $55,000.
This project follows the 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Management program, where it was considered the seventh-highest priority.
The project’s scoring system takes a number of factors into consideration, including speed and volume of traffic, pedestrian generators in the area, proximity to schools, bike routes and recent crash history.
Waner shares health update
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said she will be having her eye removed Monday following a cancer diagnosis. Teary eyed, she said how appreciative she is of her constituents for understanding and supporting her through this difficult time.