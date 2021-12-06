Following a recent uptick in shootings downtown, Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning brought a report from the 2014 Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence back before city council Monday night.
She listed the goals of the task force and what the city has executed as a result, citing the four pillars it identified in swaying crime: prevention, intervention, enforcement and re-entry for formerly incarcerated people.
The 7-year-old report focused on violence among youth, she said, but many of its findings remain relevant.
The results of the report led to the city instituting several programs, she said. Monday, council members discussed other ways to address the increase in community violence. Namely, multiple members supported hiring a person to act as a liaison among different local entities and coordinate resources, including the county and Columbia Public Schools.
Browning also brought up the potential for using American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the issue.
Public speakers such as Susan Renee Carter, Rose Metro and Nina Hampton noted that some of the goals the Task Force had were not completely addressed or, in some cases, executed whatsoever.
"(Programs) are not going to reduce crime in your city if you don't do them right," Carter said.
Metro, speaking on behalf of Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, cited problems with Columbia's response to gun violence, such as being more reactive than preventative. She said that there needs to be community engagement to address this problem, and the issue of community violence needs to be declared a public health issue.
City Council members came to a general consensus that elements within the report need to be revisited. Mayor Brian Treece brought up an increase in resource officers in schools, though First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler noted that support in schools does not necessarily have to be police officers.
"Inelegant" fire station process
Fire Chief Andy Woody said the location for Fire Station No. 10 had been put under great consideration and the department has been planning it for multiple years, including creating mock fire houses to identify maximum service areas.
The proposed location is north and west of St. Charles Road, at the bend with the intersection of East Richland Road.
"It meets the needs of the city now and in the future," Woody said.
But Roy Myers, who said he is leasing to own some of that property, said he and his fianceé, Natalie Kirkland, had not yet seen an offer to acquire the land. City staff clarified that the two were not the landowners, according to property records, and the city has been in touch with the listed owner.
City Manager John Glascock said the city's acquisition process begins with a public hearing, and negotiations may only commence if the beginning of planning is approved by City Council.
The council voted down a bill that would have authorized acquiring the property, though it approved the continuation of the planning process, with only Fowler opposing.
Multiple council members expressed discomfort with the process to this point, since it wasn't until Monday that they heard from Myers and Kirkland, who said they have been working to develop that property for two years and making payments toward owning the property.
Treece called the process "inelegant at best."
Other action
Council also heard a report on the Request for Proposal process seeking a new public access channel and community access center, previously contracted to VidWest.
The new bid includes a clear scope of services, including operating a community access center, providing training, maintaining equipment and providing additional services to other organizations. Every 3 years, the RFP process would reopen. In addition, changes included a structured payment process for the chosen contractor, which would be delivered five to six times a term based on performance measures.
Council reimposed the Park Sales Tax, approved by voters on Nov. 2. The one-eighth-cent tax brings over $2 million worth of revenue that is funneled into the parks and recreation program.