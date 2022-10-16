The Columbia City Council will appoint new members to the Citizens Police Review Board at its regular meeting Monday.

The board has three vacancies and has been on hiatus since August, when the council decided to suspend its regular monthly meetings due to dysfunction.

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

