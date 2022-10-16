The Columbia City Council will appoint new members to the Citizens Police Review Board at its regular meeting Monday.
The board has three vacancies and has been on hiatus since August, when the council decided to suspend its regular monthly meetings due to dysfunction.
The terms of three board members are set to expire Nov. 1. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe previously expressed concern about the board not meeting quorum if new appointments were not made. Without enough members, the board would be unable to hear appeals for resident complaints.
CPRB member Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, whose term is set to expire, said the board is broken in its current state.
“We’re just waiting,” she said. “My hope is that they will move toward the direction of putting people who care about civilian oversight and who care about an equitable process on the board.”
The council will use its pre-council session Monday to interview board applicants. First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said the council will fill the vacancies on Monday, although she noted it didn’t mean the board would resume regular meetings.
“It means that we’re returning the board to a full capacity should there be an appeal filed,” she said.
Fowler stressed the importance of the CPRB’s purpose, citing a text message she received from a person who worked to establish the CPRB.
“The purpose of the Citizens Police Review Board is not that complicated,” she read. “It continues to have the same purpose it always has from its inception in the 1960s in Kansas City: to provide community members, a citizenry, a mechanism to file a complaint against the police when they believe they’ve been wronged and/or treated unfairly, physically or otherwise.
Fowler said identifying two or three “good functioning” CPRBs that could talk to the council would be one approach.
Gutiérrez Pérez said a model change is necessary to fix the board’s problems.
“Originally our thought was for there to be research and a community effort,” she said, “of reaching out to the community and creating a model from the feedback that we receive from the community.”
She noted that there is not one model that would fit Columbia perfectly.
“Every city has unique situations or circumstances or structures,” she said. “So the model has to work for our city.”
Gutiérrez Pérez said the council needs to take the lead on resolving the board’s issues.
Fowler suggested the council sit down with the original working group to re-examine its purpose and pursue solutions.“Every idea needs a champion,” she said, “and in this instance we had a group of people who kept at it who persuaded council to pass the ordinance. So if we invite that group back to into the discussion, as well as folks who have served on the board previously, that would be a good place for us to start.”
Sidewalk closures downtown
The council will also decide whether to approve a nearly yearlong closure of the sidewalks, parking spots and alley at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street to make way for construction at 1000 E. Broadway.
The U.S. Bank building that formerly stood at the site was demolished in September. Developer 1000 East Broadway LLC is using the site to build a six-story, mixed-use building with retail and office space and one-bedroom apartments.
Since demolition began, the site has been bordered by a fence that blocks the sidewalk and eight street parking spots , leaving pedestrians exposed to the flow of traffic. Pedestrians who want to stick to the sidewalks must take a detour.
The developer requested a closure until Aug. 15, 2023, during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. Some council members resisted closing the area to pedestrians for nearly a year, and the council asked the developer to return Monday with a plan that includes a covered pedestrian walkway along Broadway.
Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for 1000 East Broadway LLC, said a covered walkway will be installed before Monday’s meeting.
Fusus software
The council will hear a report on Fusus, software that allows police to see the location of and access security camera feeds in real time.
Two representatives from Fusus gave a presentation on the technology during an Oct. 3 pre-council meeting. Representatives fielded questions from council members and explained the software’s capabilities.
In essence, Fusus allows businesses and private individuals to register their security cameras with the Columbia Police Department if they choose, giving police a map of all registered cameras. Camera owners may grant access to their cameras’ live video feeds, which police may access without further permission.
Currently, officers must ask businesses or residents if they want to see security footage. The representatives said Fusus would expedite police investigations, possibly saving lives or solving crimes faster.
Included in the attached materials on the Council agenda is a draft policy from the police department, which outlines how the police would utilize Fusus. The agenda also contains testimonies from police in Orlando, Florida, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina, as to how Fusus assisted their departments’ work.
Purchase of VFW Post
Also Monday, the council will consider a property sale contract with Veterans of Foreign Wars to benefit Columbia’s social services and provide a short-term space for Room at the Inn.
The VFW Post indicated willingness to sell property on 1509 Ashley St., including a building, parking lot and picnic shelter at a negotiated price of $865,000, according to city documents.
The main building is approximately 13,500 square feet and includes a large meeting room with a seating capacity of 300, smaller rooms that contain a game room and lounge, offices and a commercial kitchen, according to the city’s website. The picnic shelter, located on the east end of the property, is 3,000 square feet.
The council will also hear public comments shared during last week’s public input meeting at the site’s picnic shelter. The meeting focused on short- and long-term uses for the building.
City staff estimate site improvements will cost $437,000. Adding $52,000 spent on professional services, it will cost a total $490,000 to meet city inspection requirements, according to city documents.