Columbia Public Works presented an update on self-harm deterrent measures for the parking garage at the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets during the City Council meeting Monday night. These measures include grated fences on almost every level.
The nine-story parking structure first opened in 2011, and several individuals have used it to cause self-harm. Columbia Police talked a woman down from the top in March; seven people have completed suicide there, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Dave Nichols, director of Columbia Public Works, said the administration wanted to look into reducing the amount of self-harm incidents that occur from the garage.
Nichols showed graphics of the garage, illustrating the plan to implement one of three types of screen into almost every window. Type one, at the top level of the garage, consists of metal bars that curve inward at the top to prevent climbing. Types two and three are grated fences.
The Columbia City Council voted in February to hire Walker Consultants to evaluate the design of the garage and to recommend solutions used in other garages in the country.
“There’s this idea of when a structure is used for self-harm purposes, that it can become idealized in that sense,” Ashlyn Sherman of the public works department said in February. “We don’t want people to view it like that. We want to make it as safe as possible to deter any future incidents.”
The initial costs of the project, estimated at around $300,000, will be covered by the Parking Utility Enterprise Fund. Columbia Public Works said in a memo there “may be a need to appropriate more money.”
Molly and Kelly Carter spoke at the meeting about their brother, who completed suicide by jumping from the parking structure in August 2019.
Molly Carter suggested installing a phone at the top of the garage along with suicide prevention hotline phone numbers.
The council voted unanimously to move forward with construction plans for self-harm preventation measures.